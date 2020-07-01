Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The passage of time has brought many changes in the video game industry. Something that is most missed is the content of the games in physical format. As you may remember, this type of release used to include at least a manual with details of the game, but over time the boxes only included the disc. Fortunately, there are still companies that continue to value this type of edition, CD Projekt RED, one of them, announced that the digital and downloadable collectibles that Cyberpunk 2077 will include will be joined by a digital comic.

We know that CD Projekt RED is very careful in putting together its editions in physical format of its games, since they move away from simple releases with the box and the disk to such a degree that it seems that the standard edition could well be the collection edition of some other games.

We say this because, in case you don’t know, Cyberpunk 2077 in physical format for PlayStation 4, Xbox One will contain the box, the disc, 1 reversible cover that shows V man on one side and V woman on the other, 1 map of Night City, various Night City postcards, stickers, and a booklet with illustrations from the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

In case you missed it: there will be gamers chairs inspired by Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition Offers a Special Edition

But that is only the physical content, because there will also be a lot of digital content; the game’s original soundtrack, an art booklet, a Cyberpunk 2020 book, Cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers for desktop and mobile, and aside from all of this today it was revealed that this edition will also include the digital comic Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice. The PC version will include all of the above, except for the disc, which will be exchanged for a code redeemable by the game.

Additionally, we remind you that both the physical and digital editions of Cyberpunk 2077 of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so if you enjoy the game at its premiere, you will not have to spend again to enjoy it on the new consoles.

Definitely, the Cyberpunk 2077 edition is one of the best standard editions in physical format that has been in recent years and we have no doubt that fans of CD Projekt RED will feel pampered, at the same time that the company will demonstrate why it has been won the love of the players.

We leave you with the image that CD Projekt RED shared.

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Physical Edition is awesome

What do you think of this edition? Would you like this kind of editing to be more common? What other standard edition do you remember rivaling that of Cyberpunk 2077? Tell us in the comments.

The Cyberpunk 2077 project is something to which CD Projekt RED has given great importance, as they will not only launch the video game, but it was also revealed that they are preparing an animation in conjunction with the Trigger studio, called Cyberpunk: EDGERUNNERS. As for the game, we tell you that the customization will be so much that even users will be able to modify the genitals of their characters and partially for this reason it will be heavily censored in Japan.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in November this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google STADIA. If you want to know more about this title, we invite you to check its file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source