Cyberpunk 2077 sales on Google Stadia make CD Projekt RED CEO sigh

We are all aware that the launch of Google Stadia, Google’s streaming video game platform, was not really easy. Poor planning by Google and somewhat regrettable marketing, was added the reluctance of much of the gamer community and above all, a rather scarce catalog if we compare it with the competition.

Despite everything, we are not going to deny that Google Stadia works really well and the gaming experience is almost the same as doing it locally. In addition, it seemed that Google Stadia was up and running thanks to powerful promotions such as getting a premiere pack totally free with the purchase of Cyberpunk 2077. Would 2021 be the year of Google Stadia? Well, according to the reaction of the CEO of CD Projetk RED, almost certainly not.

CD Projetk Red CEO “laments” sales on Google Stadia

As we can read on 9to5Google, in a recent interview with Adam Kiciński, current CEO of CD Projetk Red and one of those responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher, he was asked about the sales of his latest work and more specifically about the Google platform.

With a shaky voice and a rather discouraging attitude, Adam acknowledges that most of the Cyberpunk 2077 sales were on PC, more specifically on Steam. Obviously he recognizes that Stadia cannot be compared to Steam, which by the way is totally true, but interpreting the tone of his voice and his attitude, Cyberpunk 2077 on Google Stadia clearly hasn’t lived up to expectations. And all this despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 worked really well on the Google platform, being one of the cheapest options to enjoy what was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Unfortunately we will never know the actual sales of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia (or any other game) but everything seems to indicate that Google’s platform is having a harder time starting up. Does this mean that developers like CD Projekt Red will think twice about investing time and money in Google’s “console”? Only time will tell but if Google does not do something to remedy it, it is possible that soon Stadia will join the list of services of the “famous” Google graveyard.

