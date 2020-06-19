Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The announcement of the Cyberpunk 2077 delay may bring good news after all. From the start, CD Projket RED will have more time to polish the game and put the finishing touches ensuring its high quality. However, the revelation of the new release date could be a clue to the arrival of the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

After CD Projekt announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered a further delay, the Polish company set November 19 as the new release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, as ComicBook refers to, that day takes place on Tuesday and generally, especially in the case of AAA games, the games debut on Thursday or Friday.

That said, the new debut date of Cyberpunk 2077 has led many to think that, indirectly, CD Projekt RED has revealed the launch window of, at least, Xbox Series X, since they consider that what the studio and the company of Poland are doing is to avoid that the arrival of their new RPG coincides with that of the new consoles. In this sense, it is worth mentioning that we are referring to Xbox Series X because Xbox, as a brand, has had a greater relationship with Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of ads and was in fact the first game to consider Smart Delivery, that is, if you buy it on Xbox One, you will have it on Xbox Series X even with the improvements prepared for that hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X in its debut

Now, a few moments ago, Twitter celebrity Wario 64 shared information generated at a CD Projekt meeting with investors where the company noted that Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the day of its release.

Thus, it seems that the discretion with which Sony and Microsoft have handled the windows or debut dates of PS5 and Xbox Series X, was broken by the commercial side of one of the most important games of the year. Now, it only remains to wait for official information.

Cyberpunk 2077 will debut on November 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this link you will find all the information related to the new and expected CD Projekt RED title.

