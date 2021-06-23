Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PS Store, but with a warning

Last week we were able to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 was going to return to the PS Store, although we did not have a specific date associated with that information. Today, finally, we have been able to confirm that his return occurred on June 21, and we have also had the opportunity to see that this return has been accompanied An important notice for PS4 players.

Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter profile clearly states that “PS4 users could keep experiencing performance issues«. It also indicates that those responsible for the development, the people of CD Projekt RED, continue to work to improve the experience on that platform, and recommends playing it on PS4 Pro or PS5 to get the best experience (within the Sony ecosystem).

For its part, the PlayStation Twitter profile maintains the same approach. It says there is still work pending on the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, and Recommend to play it on PS4 Pro or PS5. In this sense, it is important to remember that there is still no version fully adapted to new generation consoles, that is, for PS5 and Xbox Series S-Series X. This version will arrive at the end of this year, according to CD Projekt itself. RED, but we still do not know its possible improvements.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a headache for the “old gen”

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 generated a deep controversy that was motivated, mainly, by a series of promises that were impossible to fulfill from the first moment. CD Projekt RED said, on numerous occasions, that Cyberpunk 2077 was going to reach both the previous generation of consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, and highlighted that the experience was going to be “good” on all platforms.

From the beginning, the Polish studio sinned as ambitious, and tried to bring to the consoles of the previous generation a project that they were too big. I already had the opportunity to give you my opinion on the subject in this article, so I invite you to take a look if you could not see it at the time. Every console has, like any PC, a base hardware that imposes certain limitations that, in the end, are impossible to overcome no matter how much optimization we try to carry out.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PC has some minimum requirements that are well above the hardware of PS4 and Xbox One, and the implementation of the RED Engine is so daring that it is not surprising that it is able to put both consoles on the ropes, even despite the miracle of optimization, and the reduction in graphic quality that this title presents on both platforms .

With the arrival of patch 1.2, the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 improved a lot on PS4 Pro, although the experience is still not totally satisfactory, since the console not able to maintain a stable 30 FPS despite using dynamic resolution (between 1080p and 1224p). If you wonder what you can expect from the game on PS4 it is very simple, a very low graphic quality, dynamic resolution between 720p and 900p and a FPS rate that normally remains between 20 and 25 frames per second. Personally I have it clear, I wouldn’t buy Cyberpunk 2077 to play on either PS4 or Xbox One.