‘Cyberpunk 2077’ returns to the PlayStation Store, but without being sold

After the debacle of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Sony decided to withdraw the game from sale within the PlayStation Store. The poor performance of the game on PS4, as well as the complaints of thousands of users about bugs and problems, they supposed the withdrawal of the same.

Since then, and although some patches have come out to fix the game, in the middle of a massive hack to the company that developed it, the game still not for sale in the PlayStation store.

It now appears that Cyberpunk 2077 has been listed again on the Sony store, although players are unable to purchase it. The title is available as soon, without knowing when they will return to the store or when will the version adapted to the new generation come out.

The logical thing to do would be to return the game to the store once the performance issues and serious game bugs are fixed. Or do it when there is a working version for PlayStation 5. The hack to CD Projekt has disrupted the company’s plans, so it seems that everything will be delayed even more.

No date for Cyberpunk 2077 to be sold again on the PlayStation Store

The truth is that there is no specific date for the return of the game to the Store. In an interview with Axios in an interview recently PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said that they couldn’t sell a game that could “Result in a bad experience” for the players. This is the main reason Cyberpunk 2077 was retired:

“This was a difficult decision for us to make, but ultimately we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation community and not knowingly sell a game that could result in a bad experience for them,” Ryan said.

Ryan did not offer details. on what it would take for the game to returnNor did he give an exact date for his return. However, in May, more than five months after Sony delisted the game, CD Projekt said it was still awaiting approval from Sony. The intention is to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store.

Since then, not a single news item.

