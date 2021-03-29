Cyberpunk 2077 receives update 1.2, the largest to date

After some setbacks – as is customary -, CD Projekt Red has released update 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077, the most important the game has received since its crashed launch. According to the Polish study, the update includes numerous changes and bug fixes that the community has been reporting since December. It can be downloaded today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

So extensive is the update note that CD Projekt divided it into several sections: gameplay, missions, open world, cinematic design, environment, levels, graphics, audio, animation, user interface, stability and performance. It is clear that the problems of Cyberpunk 2077 are distributed in all its sections and not a single one could be saved from disaster. It will be up to us to see if the patch really does correct what it promised.

Also, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 noted that some specific adjustments to the previous generation console version (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). Let’s not forget that it was the most disappointing of all. In general, corrections are indicated for avoid unexpected crashes or problems in saving the game, as well as an improvement in the general performance. NPCs and vehicles from the open world, for example, will perform better. You can check the full notes in the following link.

Cyberpunk 2077 still has a long way to go to redeem itself

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2, although it won’t be the last, should offer a noticeable improvement in the performance of the title. In fact, it is possible that it will return to the PlayStation Store once Sony verifies that it does indeed meet the quality standards of its platform. If not, CD Projekt will need to step on the gas to fix your game as soon as possible. His goal was to solve the biggest problems in the first half of 2021.

If we look at the roadmap of Cyberpunk 2077, we can see that patches will keep coming throughout the year. However, two other elements appear on the horizon that will be fundamental for the possible redemption of the game. First, the launch of the first free downloadable content (DLCs); after the next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The latter aims to take advantage of the hardware of the new generation consoles to display an improved graphic section.

