Cyberpunk 2077 receives its long-awaited second big patch

What happened with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was not normal. It is not logical that one of the first statements that a developer issues when their title hits the market is that they are already working on the necessary patches to fix it. Of course, it is not normal that alternative names such as Cyberbug (in reference to its failures) or Cybercruch (in reference to the overtime that developers were forced to do) are the main choice, by many users, to refer to the it was to be the game of the year, and it ended as a fiasco of the decade.

CD Projekt Red committed to releasing two major updates for Cyberpunk 2077, which were nonetheless delayed by the hack that the company suffered, which resulted in its code ending up in the hands of cybercriminals. Without subtracting his point of guilt, there was a time when he recited the recent history of CD Projekt Red was somewhat reminiscent of La Balada de Benito Carrizosa (yes, the one of A Penguin in my Elevator) in software developer version.

Be that as it may, although I prefer to think that it has been without subjecting its developers to endless working hours, has finally released the second big patch for Cyberpunk 2077, patch 1.2. Under normal conditions, when I tell you this, the normal thing would be to explain or, at least, list the corrections and improvements of it, but this time it seems a bit complicated since the list, which you can review here, includes more than 500 modifications .

This update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for both the PC version and for PS4 and Xbox One. It has not yet reached the specific version of Google Stadia, but the developer says it will do so in a few days. Given that the differences between the PC version and the Stadia version are minimal, it should be understood that it does not have so much to do with the adaptation process, as with the revision that the titles must undergo before reaching the online gaming platform of Google.

You can’t ask for pears from the elm, Cyberpunk 2077 It is a current development and, therefore, demanding in the technical section. But, despite this, and according to the developer, the improvements listed in the Stability and performance section of the list, are “changes that affect all platforms, but many of them make a greater difference in the previous generation consoles and in the machines with the lowest performance «. It remains to be seen what the developers have been able to do to squeeze every last drop of performance out of those systems, to offer something that, at least, is playable.

I do not doubt the good intentions of CD Projekt Red when it comes to the future of Cyberpunk 2077, although with the release of the title they gave us many reasons to think badly. The problem is that, beyond sales, they play a prestige that is found in very low hours, after the great work carried out for years with both The Witcher saga and its GOG game store. If only to regain some credibility in the future, they must get Cyberpunk 2077 to end up looking just as it should have from day one.

And personally I think that either it will or at least it will stay very close. I see a certain parallelism with the story of No Man’s Sky, a game that promised us much more than it could deliver before its launch, it disappointed us deeply when it hit the market, but with time (and updates, of course) it has turned out to be a good game. I was disappointed when I tested it at launch, but today I play it with some regularity, and I think (and I want to think) that with Cyberpunk 2077 the same thing will happen … although the previous generation consoles will never move it as he told us the company … something that we already warned about a long time ago.