‘Cyberpunk 2077’ officially returns to the PlayStation Store six months after being retired by Sony

December 18, 2020. The date itself says nothing, but for CD Projekt it was a black day, since it was when Sony decided to remove ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from the PlayStation Store. It was the first time that I did it with a AAA game and I did it, mainly, for its poor performance on old-gen consoles.

Six months have passed since then and now, in mid-June, CD Projekt Red has confirmed through an official statement that ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will return to the PlayStation online store on June 21. The official statement reads the following:

“[…] the Board of Directors of CD PROJEKT SA with registered office in Warsaw publicly reveals Sony Interactive Entertainment’s decision to restore the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store, as of June 21, 2021. “

Sony warns: users will continue to experience problems

Although the game will be back next week, Sony has explained in a statement (via IGN) that, indeed, the game will return, but that “users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability on all platforms. ”

Therefore, “SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 to [conseguir] the best experience. “That is, although the game will return to the PlayStation store, performance issues on PlayStation 4 will still be there. However, it is striking that CDPR calls it a “Sony Interactive Entertainment decision”, which could indicate that the game has been corrected sufficiently to meet Sony’s requirements.

When ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was released, the game received mixed reviews due to bugs and poor performance on old-gen consoles, which led to memes and led to Sony removing the game from the PlayStation Store and offering a full refund.

According to CD Projekt, more than 13 million units of the game were sold of which only 30,000 were returned, although at that time the return figures from Microsoft and PlayStation did not transcend. Now that the game returns to the PlayStation Store, it will be necessary to see what is the reception by the users.

In any case, the study does not have a good time. CD Projekt has been the victim of a hack (which still seems far from solved), has received class action lawsuits and its investors have even called for the resignation of the board of directors.