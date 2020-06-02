By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

06/02/2020 1:35 pm

As you surely already know, United States You are experiencing a very complicated situation politically and socially. Multiple cities in the country are holding demonstrations and protests under the movement Black Lives Matter, which aims to eliminate racism and seek equity for all citizens, regardless of gender, age and race. Given this, several important events scheduled for the next few weeks have been postponed, this in order not to detract attention from what really matters.

One of these events is Night city wire, a digital presentation on Cyberpunk 2077 It was scheduled for June 11, and now it will take place on June 25. The information comes from the official account of the game, who launched the following message:

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

“We have decided to tour Night City Wire until June 25. Still, we’re still excited to share new information about CP 2077, but there are more important discussions going on right now and we want them to be heard. We oppose against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. “

Although what was going to be shown at this event was still a mystery, it seems that a new gameplay about Cyberpunk 2077. For now, we only have to wait until the 25th to know exactly what the event is about.

Cyberpunk 2077 will debut on September 17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Cyberpunk

It seems that Microsoft is absorbing the new VAT in its digital store

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.