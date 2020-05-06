By Sebastian Quiroz

05/06/2020 10:26 am

After a leak, the ESRB has finally provided the official classification of Cyberpunk 2077. Although it was already known that the game will have explicit sexual content, The recent revelation has confirmed how graphic these representations would be.

According to the ESRB, Cyberpunk 2077 is an M game, that is, for adults. Among the novelties that were revealed, the possibility of modifying various physical features of V, the protagonist, such as the face, complexion, etc. stands out. However, customization doesn’t stop here, because it also we can choose the shape and size of the genital attributes. This is how the company responsible for giving the game a rating describes it:

“The game contains nudity and sexual material. Players can choose the genre and customize their character; This customization may include representation of the breasts, buttocks, and genitals, as well as various genital shapes and combinations. ”

This information was hitherto unknown. According to the ERSB, also we will see “the head of a character moving towards the crotch of a partner” and “the player can have sex with other main characters and prostitutes.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on September 17. Next June 11 we will see a special presentation of the game. Similarly, here you can learn more about the Xbox One X console special edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

Via: ESRB

