Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the year. After a long wait, the players hoped to finally enjoy it on September 17. However, this will not be possible.

If you die from playing Cyberpunk 2077, we have bad news for you, as CD Projekt RED delayed its release again. So, you will have to wait a few more months to play it.

Fortunately, CD Projekt RED has already confirmed a new release date. In addition, he discussed the reasons why they decided to delay the game once again.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 debut?

Despite the fact that the game was already in its final development phase, CD Projekt RED made the difficult decision to take more time to successfully complete Cyberpunk 2077. The company is known for its quality standards, so they decided to work longer. in his expected game.

CD Projekt RED stated that the content and gameplay of the game are now ready; however, they need to make some balance adjustments and remove various bugs still present. This is due to the complexity of some of the game’s systems that are intertwined with each other.

The studio also promised more news about Cyberpunk 2077 on June 25, the day the Nigh City Wire event will be held. Some members of the press will start playing the title this week, so there will be impressions soon. Cyberpunk 2077 will now debut until November 19.

« Those familiar with the way we make games know that we are not going to release something that is not ready. ‘Ready when it is done » is not just a phrase we say because it sounds good, it is something we live for even when we know that we will bear the consequences, « the study said.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will premiere on November 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Look for more news related to him at this link.