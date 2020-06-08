Among the most anticipated titles of 2020 is Cyberpunk 2077, the new adventure developed by CD Projekt RED after the success of The Witcher 3 Wildhunt. This new title will arrive at the end of the year to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, but now we have discovered that it will not do it at the same time on all platforms. And is that, Google Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077 won’t arrive at the same time as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As the game developers themselves have explained through an official statement through the company’s own website, Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive at Google Stadia a little later than the other platforms, being PC, PS4 and Xbox One the main focus of attention of CD Projeckt RED. Then we send you the words of the company so that you can appreciate what it has said about it:

“Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on September 17, 2020 for PS, PS4, and Xbox One. At the end of the year the game will make its debut on Google Stadia.”

As you can see, CD Projekt RED He has not given any explanation why the Stadia version will come later than the rest, but everything seems to indicate that the discreet success of the Google platform has made the Polish developer prefer to focus on offering a round product in PC, PS4 and Xbox One before its quality could be affected by having all the versions ready at the same time.

Having said all that, let’s remember that on June 25 we will be able to know many more details of this adventure thanks to Night City Wire, the digital event of Cyberpunk 2077 that was recently delayed by CD Projekt RED. There, the company is expected to tell us much more about the mechanics and the world of this promising title, which is already in the final phase of its development.

Cyberpunk 2077 will present us with a futuristic world with many details.

Finally, remember that Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on September 17 to PC, PS4 and Xbox One, reaching the end of the year also to Google Stadia. This adventure will allow us to face his missions in different ways thanks to the customization that we make of our protagonist since we can place implants to turn him into a true hacker, a deadly fighter or a silent warrior, if we can even customize the genitals of the character. All this so that we can face the different enemy gangs such as the Voodoo Boys, the Animals and the Maesltrom as we prefer.

▪ Release date: 09/17/2020