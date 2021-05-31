‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is a problem for CD Projekt Red’s finances

In case of Cyberpunk 2077 It has been one of the most problematic in the last year. Behind the huge expectation for this video game there were endless drawbacks. In the last year, the CD Projekt Red studio everything happened to him. Repeated postponements, a crashed launch, a cyber attack on its database, the withdrawal of the title from the PlayStation Store and complaints everywhere, were just some of the ingredients for a fatal recipe. In fact, the company wasn’t even spared from Elon Musk’s ups and downs.

And now the real results of such a fiasco in the finances of the firm are beginning to be seen. According to Reuters, CD Projekt Red’s net profit during the first quarter of 2021 was far from expectations. Cyberpunk 2077 Developers suffered a 64.7% drop in net earnings for the beginning of the year to $ 8.87 million. The main reason for the crash? The costs of repairing the game after it hit the bug-ridden market.

In the presentation of results for the first quarter of 2021, the Polish company released terrifying numbers. Specialists they expected revenues of close to 60 million dollars and net benefits of almost 22 millionBut they only got a fraction of those figures.

The ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ fiasco is now hitting CD Projekt Red’s finances

The Reuters report quotes CFO Piotr Nielubowicz as stating: ‘The lower than usual net profitability is mainly due to continued depreciation of Cyberpunk 2077 development expenses, work to update the game, and research activities. and development related to future projects ”.

A singular fact is that CD Projekt Red did not disclose how many copies of the video game were sold during the first quarter of the year. It is logical to think that the numbers are not up to the expectations of the studio executives, especially due to the absence of the PlayStation Store title. In addition, finances have been hit by exchange losses and the need to face a large number of repayments.

About getting back on PSN: CDPR says there are metrics Sony needs them to hit. “We cannot go into the details of where we are with that. But there is a process. We’re in the middle of [it]… Conversations happening… the decision will be announced when it’s ready to be announced “ – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 31, 2021

According to specialist Stephen Totilo, the Polish study explained that Cyberpunk 2077 must meet certain metrics imposed by Sony to return to the PlayStation store. And he’s not making it. “We cannot go into details of where we are with that. But there is a process. We are in the middle of that, with ongoing conversations. The decision will be announced when it is ready to be announced, “they explained.

While the hype seemed to be enough for Cyberpunk 2077 to stay on the crest of the wave, the first three months of 2021 they have been a real blow to the developers. With its sights set on developing new video games for the next few years, the question is: can CD Projekt Red reverse this complicated picture?

Read this too …