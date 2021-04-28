Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22: Resolve more bugs

No game has given as much to talk about over the last year as Cyberpunk 2077. Undoubtedly the tone of the conversation changed substantially as soon as its arrival on the market occurred, a moment expected by many (including myself), and which showed that the worst expectations, about which we had already warned months before its launch , turned out to be totally true and, not only that, but also many problems were evident, most likely a consequence of a premature launch of the game.

Just this afternoon I have attended a conversation about Cyberpunk 2077 and, as usually happens when these topics are approached from a constructive and rational perspective, I have seen some conclusions with which I agree, and one of them, although there are still those who think otherwise and also this statement admits nuances, is that Cyberpunk 2077 is a good game, regarding its versions for PC and Stadia / GeForce Now.

The problems, the big problems in Cyberpunk 2077 have been that has been published without being finished (one more year of development would have changed the story a lot), which too much was promised and the expectations that CD Projekt RED itself generated have not been met in users, and above all that they have tried to cover too much, and it has been shown that trying to reach the previous generation consoles, especially the base versions, has been a monumental error, which has been able to hinder the development of the entire game.

One of the first things that caught my attention about Cyberpunk 2077, a few hours after its launch and when half Twitch was streaming with the game still hot from the download, they were bugs both in some missions and on the map itself, an open world of enormous visual appeal, but which had some totally incomprehensible flaws, which showed that the game had not been properly tested before publishing it. Or, worse still, that it had been tested and said failures were known, but that the calendar commanded on the quality of the product.

Obviously, I also missed the famous verticality, of which they had told us so much before its launch, and the first hours I spent trying to explore all that life that, supposedly, the skyscrapers were going to house. Needless to say, I didn’t find it. And again, it is clear to me that this lack is one more consequence of the premature launch of the game. If Cyberpunk 2077 was still in development, and even more so if launching it for the previous generation base consoles had been ruled out, I have no doubt that when it hit the market it would have left us all speechless.

Now, months later, CD Projekt RED continues to work not on improvements, but on solutions, and the latest example of this is Hotfix 1.22, a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 that, without being as massive as update 1.2, whose list of changes was kilometers long, continues to solve problems in the game, this time mainly in missions , although also some of the open world, bringing the game a little closer to what it should have been when it was put on sale.

I have the feeling (and wish, I won’t deny it) that will happen with Cyberpunk 2077 the same thing that happened at the time with No Man’s Sky. Remember that, at the time, even Steam was forced to clarify that it would not allow returns of the game outside of the reasons for which other titles can be returned, However, over the years, the developer finally took the game to what it should have been from the beginning, and today it is a title that is worth buying and enjoying, especially if you find it discounted in any of the Steam offers and other platforms.

Rumors suggest that, finally, Cyberpunk 2077 will not have online mode, but perhaps in an exercise of optimism, I want to think that it will not be like that, that the online mode will be delayed, because now the priority is to make it the game that it should be , but at that time we can play it online with other people. And I also want to think that by way of updates and DLC (free, obviously, I do not expect CD Projekt RED to change its policy in this regard), many doors that remain closed today will be opened, verticality will be exploited in all its splendor , Y we can say what we would have liked to say on the day of its launch: that Cyberpunk 2077 is a great game.