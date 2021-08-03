Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores, one of the most anticipated games of the year

The new video game from the Polish studio CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, has already gone out to the band for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, a role-playing, action and world game set in Night city, a dystopian city where the most radical capitalism reigns.

The protagonist of the adventure is V, a mercenary who has to carry out several shady assignments, in a city mired in chaos and where there are no physical limitations, since any part of the human body can be replaced by robotic implants.

Being a role playing game, the player’s decisions are totally decisive in the development of the story. Already at the beginning of the adventure, the user will have to decide if he wants to be a hustler, a nomad or a former employee of a corporation.

Various delays

The game has been in development for eight years and has suffered several delays. The version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / SFor example, it will be released later, during 2021, but thanks to backward compatibility, the most impatient can now play.

The online modes are also not yet available, which is being developed as a separate project and will be released at the earliest next year.

It may interest you

Rave reviews

Before its launch, specialized websites could already test it and its reviews are extraordinarily good. Its best valued aspect is the plot, which, apart from being very interesting and critical of the direction of society, offers so many different possibilities that they seem endless.

In addition, it is planned to expand the world of Night City with several expansions that will make the narrative even more complex.