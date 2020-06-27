Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The expectation for Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be no higher, the next installment of CD Projekt RED has managed to attract attention despite being recently delayed. However, some will be even more happy to know that in conjunction with the Polish developer, a company specialized in gamer chairs announced 2 models inspired by the game.

Secretlab announced today, June 26, that 2 chairs based on the Secretlab 2020 series are now available. The chair appeared in the Secretlab Official Store on both Titan and Omega models. These products have the official license of the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise and are characterized by a design with cyberpunk details and the yellow color with which many relate the franchise.

As you can see in the images below, interesting details stand out on the back, but what is most striking is that the logo of the Johnny Silverhand band, the Samurai, is seen on the back.

Chairs quickly sold out

But that’s not all, just like the 2020 Titan and Omega base chair models, the Cyberpunk 2077-inspired models will feature cutting-edge technology that will ensure superior comfort when playing. Both models have configurable metal armrests and are fully reclining. Omega is slightly more compact with a fairer seat and head and spine pads; Titan instead has a wider seat, a head pad and an adjustable lumbar support mechanism. The Omega limited edition chair costs $ 389 USD and the Titan is sold in exchange for $ 489 USD directly from the official store, but the price increases if it is sold externally. You can find both models on the official Secretlab page.

Unfortunately, the units that were available in the Secretlab store were limited and soon sold out entirely. However, you should know that there will be more, only that they will arrive after its launch; that is, those who managed to buy them will receive it just in time to release them at the premiere of the title.

We leave you with a gallery with the images of the chair, as well as a video.

Cyberpunk 2077 Omega and Titan special edition models

CD Projekt RED announced a collaboration with the Japanese animation studio Trigger to create the animated series Cyberpunk: EDGERUNNERS. The same day we were able to take a new look at Night City and the abilities that the protagonists will have, and it was revealed that it will have a sophisticated genital customization system.

Cyberpunk 2077 will debut next November on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It is confirmed that the title will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you want to know more about it if you check this page.

