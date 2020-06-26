Cyberpunk 2077 focuses on the adventures of “V” and hundreds with the participation of Keanu Revees

The video game will be available on November 19.

The Polish studio CD Projekt Red, responsible for the development of the video game Cyberpunk 2077, did not leave its followers adrift after announcing that the launch of the video game was postponed to November this year.

In order to maintain validity and expectation within the players, the study claughed the “Night City Wire”, a series of streams or live broadcasts, with which news about this role-playing game will be periodically released and that in the first installment they show a gameplay and a new trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 focuses on the adventures of “V”, the main character with thousands of customization options that will allow each player to have their own identity within the game.

“V” is an inhabitant of “Night City” a seedy and futuristic place where entire gangs face off to get their way by obtaining technology and surviving.

This is the beginning of the story, “V” along with his best friend “Jackie” they embark on a coup to obtain a “biochip” prototype that they must take away a big tech company.

Watch the first episode of Night City Wire right now!

Variety of localized subtitles available! 👉 https://t.co/JHHpyicc64 👈 pic.twitter.com/3LqwJvGD7r – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 25, 2020

In the ad they introduced the gameplay within the futuristic technology of “Braindance”, an illegal method of entertainment in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. that will allow players to relive experiences and continually search to find clues that help “V” to circumvent their objectives.

In the announcement, developers and creators warned that the game will initially be available for PS4, Xbox One and PCHowever, they made it clear that they also will be for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and that buyers of the game on current consoles will have guaranteed access in the generation that will soon hit the market.

The Cyberpunk 2077 video game maintains high expectations as one of the releases of the year in terms of games and It will be available in the market from next November 19.

