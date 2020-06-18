Video game

Ebenizer Pinedo

– Jun 18, 2020 – 18:12 (CET)

Yes, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, one of the most anticipated games of the year, has been delayed again. Fortunately the wait will not be so long.

Cyberpunk 2077 Key Art

Bad news from CD Project Red. The Polish studio revealed that Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year, has delayed its release once again. Title will be available from November 19; It was originally planned for September 17.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Developing…