The ‘Reaver’, a beast of about 1,000 horsepower owned by one of the gangs of Night City

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the premiere ofMad Max: Fury Road, which for many was one of the best movies of the entire past decade. InCD Projekt REDI also liked the George Miller film for what you see, since the official Cyberpunk 2077 account has wanted to celebrate this date, and has done so by showing new content of the game:the custom ‘Reaver’ vehicle.

We talk abouta special version of the Quadra Type-66, the rough brother of the vehicle you know so much from all the times you will have revisited the first trailer for the E3 2018 game (and if you haven’t, this is the opportunity). But back to the car, since Cyberpunk 2077 they show usthis customized version, called ‘Reaver’, with a very hooligan design that would not be out of place in the Mad Max deserts, for lack of some spikes.

This is the vehicle thatwill use the members of the ‘Wraiths’, one of the dangerous street gangs that make up the Night City ecosystem. “With theirabout 1,000 horsepower, you ride eternal, shiny and chrome, “says the official account of the game. But beware, it isa gang’s vehicledoes not mean that it is out of our reach, and the study’s Community Lead, Marcin Momot, confirms in her account thatwe can drive it in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit stores long before that year,on September 17, 2020. A deep cyberpunk adventure that will have all the violence and all those adult themes that are expected of it, in addition to offering explicit sex scenes and genital customization, among other things. If you want to get a little more excited while waiting for its premiere, here are our impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 from E3 2019.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red.

.