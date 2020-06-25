The latest in the long list of delays that Cyberpunk 2077 accumulates has generated quite a stir. The new CD Projekt RED will not arrive until November 19th, that is, until the end of this year.

Those responsible for the project have commented that this new delay has been inevitable because they need more time to finish polish certain aspects of the game, correct bugs and also to balance the gaming experience a bit.

So far so good, the problem is that some rumors have taken advantage of this delay to ensure that it is actually motivated by the inclusion of virtual reality support in Cyberpunk 2077, something that, frankly, it has neither feet nor head.

Sony opted for virtual reality with PS4, but Microsoft totally passed it with Xbox One and Xbox One X, and in the PC world this technology hasn’t really taken off eitherIn fact, there are not many titles compatible with this technology that are really worth it, saving some like Resident Evil 7 for the atmosphere and immersion, Fallout VR for the same reasons and the great Half-Life: Alyx, which is, without Without a doubt, the best exponent of what a game designed from scratch for virtual reality can give of itself.

Cyberpunk 2077, virtual reality and a new generation

Both Sony and Microsoft have shown their cards in the war of the new generation of consoles, and neither has made reference to the presence of a virtual reality kit. Obviously this does not mean that they will not be able to present it in the future, but with this idea in mind, why would you want CD Projekt RED invest time and effort in preparing Cyberpunk 2077 to work in such a minority virtual reality environment today? I believe that the question answers itself.

But this is not all, let’s stop for a moment on the technical level. CD Projekt RED confirmed that they have had problems to carry out development of Cyberpunk 2077 on the consoles of the current generation, PS4 and Xbox One, a detail that confirms, implicitly, that it would be impossible to adapt it to work optimally with the kit virtual reality PS4 without having to do great sacrifices on a technical level.

There is still nothing definitive, that is, but I am totally convinced that thinking about a version of Cyberpunk 2077 adapted to virtual reality does not make any sense right now. As for the virtual reality support on PS5 and Xbox Series X who knows, Sony did not completely close the door, but Microsoft was more reluctant.