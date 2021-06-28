When Cyberpunk 2077 hit the market, it generated a lot of controversy. Those of you who read us regularly are already aware of the story, this title generated a lot of expectation, and CD Projekt RED made the mistake of launching promises related to the version for PS4 and Xbox One that, in the end, they proved impossible to fulfill.

I already said it at the time, and I repeat it, Cyberpunk 2077 came to the consoles of the previous generation in such a sorry state that, directly, it would have been better to cancel that version. The problems were so marked, and so varied, that it was practically impossible to enjoy it.

Among the most important problems that Cyberpunk 2077 presented at a technical level, we can highlight, for example, the popping (lag in loading graphics), freezes and poor performance in many areas, causing drops to below 20 frames per second.

CD Projekt RED recognized its guilt, and promised that he would improve the situation releasing several patches, a promise that in the end they have kept, but was it enough to leave the game in a really acceptable state? According to Adam Kicinski, CEO of the Polish studio, yes.

With all the patches they have released, the executive believes that Cyberpunk 2077 already offers “satisfactory” performance, a description that amounts to saying that the game already performs well. Yes, not acceptably, but more than that, but is it true? The truth is that no, at least on PS4 and Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to have major performance issues

The CEO of CD Projekt RED can give his side of the story, but when the facts show otherwise, the truth tells itself. We can take as reference the latest video analysis that they have published in Digital Foundry, where it is confirmed that patch 1.23 has finished polishing some things, but that the PS4 version still having performance issues, a “popping” so marked that it causes graphic elements to appear out of nowhere, stops and drops in FPS.

Special mention should also be made of the problem of rendering and loading textures of certain graphic elements, such as NPCs, which has not yet disappeared. On the other hand, we must also take into account that both Xbox One and PS4 use dynamic resolution, and that this falls to very low levels, which produces a very marked loss of sharpness that, together with the low graphic quality that both consoles can handle, generates a rather lackluster appearance.

In fairness, it must be recognized that the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 it has improved, and that of course CD Projekt has not stood idly by. The Polish study made improvements with successive patches, but they are not enough to rate the performance as satisfactory, rather “acceptable”, and in quotation marks, because as we have said there are still serious problems and very marked drops in FPS in certain areas.

On PC, Cyberpunk 2077 did not arrive well optimized either, but the experience it offered was, from the beginning, far superior to what we saw on consoles, as we told you at the time in this technical analysis. It will be interesting to see what path CD Projekt RED follows from now on with the development of the next patches for Cyberpunk 2077, will they try to improve performance a little more or will they leave things as they are? I am inclined to the second option, but who knows, they still give us a surprise.