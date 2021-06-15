‘Cyberpunk 2077’ already has a return date to PlayStation Store

What we anticipated hours ago was confirmed. Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PlayStation Store and already has a confirmed date so that the public can buy the CD Projekt Red video game again. According to the developer firm, the title will be definitively available in Sony’s online store from next June 21.

The news was made official by the Polish study through a brief regulatory announcement published on its website. In this way, a half-year-long novel for the company and the availability of Cyberpunk 2077, a game marked by problems during its development and launch, ends.

We share the announcement in full below:

In relation to Current Report no. 66/2020 of December 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of CD PROJEKT SA […] publicly reveals Sony Interactive Entertainment’s decision to restore the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store, effective June 21, 2021. CD Projekt Red

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ returns to PlayStation Store on June 21

The launch of the CD Projekt Red video game was marked for one chaotic situation after another. Delays during development were followed by a hellish amount of bugs. In addition, the company suffered a massive cyberattack and its finances began to suffer.

Recently it became known that Cyberpunk 2077 was not returning to the PlayStation Store because it still did not meet certain metrics imposed by Sony. However, it seems that now the Polish company is finally achieving the stated goal. In fact, the title already appears in the online store, but purchase buttons are not available yet.

This will change from Monday of next week, when Cyberpunk 2077 returns from exile and tries again to gain the trust of the gamer community. It is clear that the task will not be easy.

If CD Projekt Red solves the problems that made one of the most anticipated video games of recent years the laughing stock of the market, has a chance to redeem himself. Returning to the PlayStation Store may be the first step to achieving this.

