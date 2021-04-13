Cyberlandr turns Tesla’s Cybertruck into a folding motorhome | Motor

Cyberlandr is an add-on that turns the Tesla Cybertruck into a motorhome. The most interesting thing is that it folds completely inside the vehicle.

It’s not for sale yet, but it’s already spawning all kinds of businesses, add-ons, and even custom-built homes from Tesla’s CyberTruck.

Today has caught our attention Cyberlandr, a complement that turns the Cybertruck into a motorhome.

You will no longer just be able to roll through Hell. Now you can also camp in it … Take a look at the video because this Cybertruck Camper goes far beyond the concept of a motorhome:

The most interesting of all is that Cyberlandr is completely foldable and adaptable to the angles of the Cybertruck.

It folds down completely to fit inside the huge boot of the Cybertruck. But when it unfolds it becomes a full-fledged caravan where can sleep up to 2 adults and 2 children, as explained DesignBoom.

And it is not a simple compressed cabin: it has kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and an office. All in just 8 square meters!

As we see in the video, the kitchen It has a sink, garbage can, stove, and a worktop to prepare the kitchen. All appliances can be operated by voice.

There is also a room with a 34-inch 4K television, and two removable armchairs. These armchairs can be converted into two beds, which together with other built-in seats, allow two adults and two children to sleep.

The bath It has heating with underfloor heating, a shower with water that is self-filtered to be reused, and a dry flush toilet with a self-cleaning bowl.

Internet connection is guaranteed anywhere thanks to satellite connection through Starlink (of course), and the TV can be used as a monitor to mount the office on the Cybertruck. That really is telecommuting in a big way!

What’s more the 500W solar roof Not only does it self-supply the caravan, it can even recharge the vehicle’s battery.

As you might have guessed, this extravaganza doesn’t come cheap. Cyberlandr costs $ 49,995 (Cybertruck aside), although if you book it now you save $ 10,000 … You have more information on their website.