Cybercriminals use the excuse of love and money to deceive their victims with rogue applications | Technology

This scam that is happening in Asia, has already deceived thousands of people, and it is important that you know it in case it reaches the West.

The current digital ecosystem is not secure, and that is why you have to have a certain culture on the Internet to know when it is advisable or not to share any of your personal data.

Cybercriminals try to trick the user with social engineering into providing them with certain confidential data. And a recent scam is making use of dating apps first to gain the trust of its victims, and later get their money … and without ever seeing each other.

Now security researchers from the firm Sophos have discovered hundreds of malicious applications for Android and iOS posing as financial, banking, and cryptocurrency apps legitimate companies using phishing and social engineering to deceive their victims.

The scam began on dating apps where scammers gained the trust of their victims. From there they were asked to speak to other more popular messaging applications, where they finally carried out the scam.

Once the relationship of love or friendship on the Internet had advanced one step further, the cybercriminal promised his victim financial gains through different investment and cryptocurrency applications where they said they earn a very good living.

So using two main weapons such as money and love / friendship, cybercriminals have been deceiving thousands of people through hundreds and hundreds of fraudulent applications in recent times, something that has increased with the pandemic of the COVID-19, where people spend much more time at home.

Once the cybercriminal had achieved his goal, completely disappeared, leaving the victim without their money and totally helpless, understanding later that they had fallen for a scam.

If the victim did not give the credentials to the cybercriminal, they were invited to access a fraudulent web page, which seemed legitimate, where they entered their data, which later reached an external server and was stored at the disposal of the attackers.

They have also created fraudulent web pages in which a download link was provided that seemed to lead to the Google Play Store, but installed a malware-laden web application instead.

Malware targeting mobile devices has continued to grow, while users keep their phones unprotected. Furthermore, attacks are now targeting the Internet of Things, an industry with a very low level of security.

Cybercriminals got to such a point, who even posed as fake customer support, with which they continued to deceive the victims with another type of personality until they got the data.

The research firm Sophos claims that most of these scams target Asia, but it cannot be ruled out that due to their success they may reach the West.