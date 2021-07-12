Cybercriminals interested in cloning celebrity voices

07/12/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

SPORT.es

As the technology of Voice cloning has become more and more effective, it is of increasing interest to actors and cybercriminals. When Tim Heller first heard his cloned voice, he said it was so accurate that “my jaw hit the ground … it was mind-blowing.”

Voice cloning is when a computer program is used to generate a synthetic copy and customizable from a person’s voice. From a recording of someone speaking, the software can then replicate their voice by speaking any word or sentence that they type on a keyboard.

Such have been recent advances in technology that computer-generated audio is now said to be eerily accurate. The software can pick up not only your accent, but also your timbre, pitch, rhythm, fluency of speech, and breathing.. And the cloned voice can be modified to represent any required emotion, such as anger, fear, happiness, love, or boredom. These features can be used to facilitate the work of voice actors, but can also be used for criminal purposes. This is not the first time famous figures have been used to raise money and scam.