Criminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus and the popularity of Netflix.

The popularity of Netflix It grows like a foam and as with every successful business there are some quacks who seek to profit at the expense of the work of others. Netflix is ​​no exception, in recent weeks cyber criminals have targeted users of this popular streaming service.

Taking advantage of the growing demand for Netflix due to the strict quarantine we face, the cyber criminals aggressive attacks by phishing, thus stealing the victims’ money, but how is it that these mean acts of identity theft are carried out?

The American cybersecurity company Brand Shields has detected at least 639 domains Registered in relation to Netflix, more than half are fraudulent sites. Some of them offer gift cards for the service, thus attracting victims who, by entering their data, are exposed to identity theft.

To avoid falling into these fraudulent practices, it is advisable to always check the domain of the page, in some cases, a letter may be the difference, according to Brand Shields, identity theft has increased in recent years, so they recommend the US government devise a way to educate users about data theft.

If someone offers you Netflix for free, don’t believe it.

