The global economy has been paralyzed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, governments of different countries have launched stimulus and support programs for businesses and citizens. As a result of this situation, a greater cyber criminal activity has been detected; Cybercriminals seek to capitalize on the urgency of organizations to access these payments and have launched massive cyber attack campaigns.

Cybercrime has used scam and phishing techniques since the pandemic began in January 2020. Through a press release, Check Point, a provider specialized in cybersecurity worldwide, reported that “a wide variety of domains related to stimulus packages or economic relief in the face of the COVID-19 crisis worldwide. ” The number of these sites amounts to 4 thousand 305.

These fake websites created to scam, use the news of governments’ financial impulses to fight COVID-19; They take advantage of Internet users’ fear of viruses to try to trick them into visiting these web pages or clicking on the links. Users who visit these malicious domains instead of the official ones, risk giving up their personal data and / or bank credentials and that they get into the wrong hands. Which can lead to identity theft, financial losses, among other risks.

To contact potential victims, cybercriminals use email. They send messages that in the matter carry phrases alluding to financial aid and payments – or similar – compared to COVID-19. In the same email they attach a malicious file to distribute malware like Agent Tesla (malware that collects and extracts login credentials) or Trojans like Zeus Sphinx. The objective is to get the recipient of said email to click on the confirmation button in order to redirect the recipient to a false web page and to be able to violate their information.

Data from Check Point indicate that during the month of March, worldwide, a total of 2,081 new domains related to stimulus packages or economic relief were registered in the face of the COVID-19 crisis; of which 38 were considered malicious and 583 suspects. In the first week of April alone, 473 new cases (18 malicious and 73 suspected) were registered worldwide. While in the week of March 16 there was an increase of these sites 3.5 times higher than the average of previous weeks, a date that coincides with the proposal of the American government for economic aid for taxpayers.

