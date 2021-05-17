Cyberattack on oil pipeline shows high dependence on oil

Cyberattack on the pipeline shows the high dependence on oil in the US

Miami World / Diario las Americas

Executive orders signed by President Joe Biden in January in favor of so-called clean energies (electric, solar, nuclear and wind), seeking to displace the use of petroleum derivatives (fossil fuels), have created a “field of mines ”that already had its first outbreak, much earlier than experts predicted.

The cyberattack on May 9 against a network of oil pipelines in the United States operated by Colonial Pipeline – which transports close to 45% of the fuels consumed on the east coast of the country – highlighted the possible consequences of the measures adopted by the current administration. in your energy plan.

More than 90% of the American population and industry depend on oil and gas on a daily basis. Attempts to reduce this high dependency, emerging from a shocking economic recession, are not the right measures, experts say. They involve an investment of trillions of dollars and an extensive period of changes.

Cyber ​​attack on the pipeline network

The largest refined products pipeline operator in the US, Colonial Pipeline, ships gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the populous East Coast through 8,850 kilometers of pipelines, serving 50 million consumers.

Before the Cyberattack, President Biden has reiterated since his last debate during the election campaign that it is “time to act.”

His Administration has proposed to eliminate the pollution produced by the use of fossil fuels in the energy sector by 2035 and from the country’s economy in general by 2050.

No one could guarantee that the government that will succeed the current one in four or eight years of a second term will have the same approach on the energy issue.

Former President Donald Trump boosted the US oil industry and in his term eliminated foreign dependence on fuel.

Under the consensus of analysts, ecologists and governments, the move towards clean energy is reasonable and even slightly questionable in normal situations.

In the midst of a pandemic that does not end after more than a year, this endeavor is considered totally wrong, not only because of the great “unproductive” investment that it requires, but also because of the planned and progressive way that its implementation needs to avoid energy chaos. , trying to dismantle an infrastructure honed over more than 100 years and directly and indirectly employing some 14 million Americans. This after the Cyberattack.

Joe Biden’s power plan

Joe Biden’s campaign promises included eliminating hydraulic fracturing (known in English as “fracking”), neutralizing the coal industry, minimizing oil extraction areas both on land and offshore, eliminating subsidies federal oil; more environmental regulations to the industry, among other measures that summarize its plan: Transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies.

After 100 days in office, President Biden has fulfilled almost all of these prerogatives, and the results are adverse.

Is it a successful strategy? Is it the best time? Are there favorable conditions for a rapid transfer of oil, gas and coal to electric, solar, nuclear and wind energy? Answers: It is not a bad strategy, but it is not the right time for this type of investment in the vortex of other priorities in an economic recovery.

The US Energy Information Administration breaks down the demand for oil in the country as follows: Between 45% and 50% motor gasoline; distillate fuel (20%) and for aircraft (9%); chemical raw materials and others (26%).

According to experts, sufficient conditions have not been created to respond to a transformation that would imply decades of infrastructure readjustments. Hydroelectric plants and the nuclear industry are one solution, but they also involve huge amounts of long-term investment.

Nuclear industry, a highly expensive solution

The high energy capacity of nuclear technology is unsurpassed and incomparable with respect to wind or solar energy, for which Biden is committed.

One kilogram of 4% enriched uranium used in nuclear fuel, when completely spent, produces the energy equivalent to that extracted from approximately 100 tons of high-quality coal or 60 tons of oil.

Fissioned material [división de núcleos] (uranium-235) does not wear out completely from nuclear fuel, so it is reusable after regeneration (unlike ash and organic fuel waste).

The use of nuclear power plants makes it possible to avoid the annual emission of 700 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Europe and 270 million tons of CO2 in Japan. In Russia, nuclear power eliminates the annual emission of 210 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Disadvantages: Risks of radioactive release, large investment in strict security and technology measures, highly qualified personnel; its location entails multiple specificities; high costs of installation and processing of radioactive waste, among others.

High dependence on oil

The recent cyberattack on the pipeline network demonstrated the high dependence on oil and gasoline of almost every state in the Union. In just hours the fuel shortage became evident in almost the entire eastern region of the country.

Gasoline prices rose even more than they had already risen since January (+ 13%). When compared to April 2020, the figure rises to 47% with a national average before the cyberattack of $ 2.89 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Now the average price is at $ 2.98.

As of early March, the regular value in California was 3.68 per gallon. Hawaii, Washington and Nevada had financial assets above $ 3 per gallon.

After the Cyberattack, drivers in New York, for example, have paid up to over $ 5 and up a gallon, if they find fuel stations.

Monitoring service GasBuddy.com showed on Friday that 86% of gas stations in Washington, DC, were out of fuel, as well as more than half in Virginia and 42% in Maryland. More than 70% of gas stations in North Carolina ran out of gas and more than half in Georgia and South Carolina.

About 25% of gas stations in North Carolina ran out of supplies at dawn on May 12, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation service that tracks prices and availability.

On the East Coast, almost all governors declared a state of emergency due to shortages.

About 15 percent of the 3,880 stations in Virginia and 6,369 in Georgia were out of gas on Wednesday, May 12, and 13 percent of the gas stations in South Carolina were also out of supply, according to GasBuddy.

Between 1.9% and 5% of the fuel stations in Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and Alabama also had supply problems.

Pipeline network operator Colonial Pipeline said it would restore most of its operations by the weekend, with at least a significant portion running between North Carolina and Maryland, back online Monday, May 17.

White House program underway

Despite criticism and warnings, the Biden Administration is moving forward with its plan against the oil, gas and coal industry.

The government of Canada has just filed a lawsuit in Michigan Federal Court to stop the order of the Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, to close the cross-border pipeline of the Canadian company Enbridge.

“Line 5 is vital infrastructure for Canada and the United States,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Built in 1953, the pipeline transports up to 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas daily from western Canada to Ontario, Quebec and several states in the US.

Following his inauguration, Biden blocked another major oil project between the US and Canada, the Keystone XL.

The Biden Administration’s energy vision faces many naysayers and requires large federal funding that does not exist for a long-term plan. The reality itself dictates other paths.