Cyberattack forces a major US pipeline operator to stop operations

A cyber attack has led a company that operates a major pipeline in USA close your operations.

The Colonial Pipeline Company said in a statement that he learned Friday that he was the victim of a cybersecurity, thus “proactively shutting down certain systems to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems,” reported CBS News.

In an updated statement Saturday afternoon, he said there was “Determined that this incident involves ransomware.”

In most of the cyberattacks from ransomware, hackers seize the data and demand a large payment to release it, although it is not clear what was taken or if any demands were made.

The breach appears to be an attack on the nation’s critical energy infrastructure.

The company describes its pipeline as “America’s largest refined products pipeline” and says it carries more than 100 million gallons of fuel through a pipeline system that stretches 5,500 miles between Texas and New Jersey.

Its importance is vital for the east coast of the country, since it is responsible for 45% of the transportation of fuels in that area.

“Upon learning of the problem, a leading third-party cybersecurity firm was hired, and they have already initiated an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident, which is ongoing,” the company said in its statement. “We have contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.”

The company said it is taking steps to understand and resolve the problem and its primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of service “and our efforts to return to normal operation.”

It is unclear who is behind the attack. Details of the incident are being investigated.

The FBI leads investigations into incidents of cyberattacks, but infrastructure such as the pipeline is the responsibility of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), from the Department of Homeland Security.

Eric Goldstein, Deputy Executive Director of CISA’s Cyber ​​Security Division said in a statement that they were “committed to the company and our interagency partners regarding the situation.”

“This underscores the threat that ransomware poses to organizations regardless of size or industry. We encourage all organizations to take steps to strengthen their cybersecurity posture to reduce their exposure to these types of threats, ”said Goldstein.

The attack appears to be an IT attack, but he closed the pipe, which is an OT system.

– Information technology (IT) includes all electronic data processing, information, record keeping, communications, telecommunications, account management, inventory management, and other Internet computer systems and websites.

– Operational Technology (OT) is hardware and software that detects or causes a change, through the direct monitoring and / or control of equipment, assets, processes and industrial events.

“OT systems are much more massive than IT systems, which are an environment conducive to adversaries who want to disrupt critical infrastructure systems in our country”, Donnan said. ” People must understand that cybersecurity is a business problem, not an IT problem. The net result of this attack could be a delay in the delivery of gas, which is a commercial problem. Cyber ​​resilience programs must be implemented ”.

The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, rated the ransomware as “an existential threat to one’s business” this week, and said more than $ 350 million in funding was paid to victims in 2020 as the rate of attacks from ransomware it increased by 300% in the United States.