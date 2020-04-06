         Cyber ​​criminals use Zoom to spread malware-ridden program installers

It happens to the Zoom video call application that, as they say, dwarfs are growing. No one would have imagined it two weeks ago, when there were millions of users globally thanks to the rise of teleworking due to the coronavirus crisis.

But since then, several controversies have only happened related to vulnerabilities and lack of privacy of this software: potential transfer of private data to China, absence of end-to-end encryption, surveillance of meeting participants, etc., etc.

And now, if this were not enough, cybercriminals begin to take advantage of Zoom’s fame to impersonate that company and thus spread various kinds of malware.

Zoom’s bad star

They do this by broadcasting legitimate versions of Zoom accompanied by Installer programs that take advantage of ‘sneaking’ into the computers of their malware victims as remote access Trojans and even -as TrendMicro has spread- cryptocurrency mining software.

In the latter case, once this malware is installed, it begins to mine the Monero cryptocurrency, making use of the computing capacity of the CPU and GPU of the infected computer, which slows down operation and overheats your hardware.

In other cases, Zoom is ‘accompanied’ by a Trojan named njRAT or Bladabindi, which offers the attacker full access to the computer, allowing, for example, to capture images from the webcam or execute any type of command.

The integrity of the Zoom installers offered by its official website has not been compromised, so Everything indicates that these files have been circulated by fraudulent websites. malicious.

So far, both the Trojan and the ‘coinminer’ appear to be affecting only 64-bit Windows computers. If this is your case, the third best way to avoid becoming a victim of this malware is to have some anti-malware installed with real-time protection activated.

The second is to only trust files that you download from the official website yourself. And the first is, of course, to choose an alternative to Zoom that also has a higher level of privacy protection.

Track | BleepingComputer

