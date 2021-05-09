Cyber ​​bosses, will they be good or bad? Hobbes against Rousseau

May 8, 2021 | 5:00 am

By: Santiago Íñiguez *

Scientists and writers who speculate on the future of artificial intelligence and how it will impact our society often construct scenarios that move between two extremes: utopias, where progress generates better conditions and citizens are happy; and dystopias, where development leads to repressive societies with bitter inhabitants and even leads to human extinction.

This prodigious evolution of the world is supported by the assumption that “machine learning” will experience an exponential development in the coming years.

Machine learning is the best form of autonomous artificial intelligence not programmed by its designers, which together with deep learning -association of data and information in sophisticated non-linear ways, will result in cyborgs capable of knowing, innovating and even feeling. This is a plausible argument, because experience shows that reality has always surpassed fiction, and that human ingenuity has created products that exceed our imagination.

The question that many ask themselves is whether these computer overlords or cybernetic bosses that result from technological development will be inherently good or evil.

Fans of the prevailing goodness of forms of artificial intelligence include Ray Kurtzweill, director of engineering at Google, Peter Diamandis founder of Singularity University – whose motto is “the best way to predict the future is to create it yourself-, or Peter Thiel, co-founder of Paypal.

Among those who fear its potential results, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, Elon Musk, creator of Tesla or the late scientist Stephen Hawking.

Max Tegman, a professor at MIT, explains that AGI (artificial general intelligence) evolves rapidly, at a speed that not even its creators can foresee. In the fictional story that opens his latest book, Life 3.0, a group of scientists create a prodigious ingenuity, Prometheus, whose intellectual capacity increases exponentially with operation.

In the early stages, Prometheus conquers for its owners the political and economic power of the world, since an economy of data and information is capable of controlling and influencing key decisions and distribution of value. To prevent Prometheus from getting out of hand, its owners can disconnect it and thus prevent its access to external networks and uncontrolled development. However, through learning Prometheus manages to overcome these barriers and achieve full autonomy from its owners, eventually becoming the supreme regulator of the world.

The dystopia recounted by Tegman is disturbing, and recalls similar episodes from literature and film, such as HAL (Heuristically programmed Algorithmic computer), the cybernetic protagonist of Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001 novel A Space Odyssey. HAL is the central computer in charge of managing all the vital functions of the Discovery spacecraft, and its behavior changes during the crossing,

Faced with these divergent views on how cyborgs or automata evolve, what is it that causes them to become good, normal or evil intelligent beings? My thesis is that it will depend on the moral disposition, or the beliefs of its creators. As they are products created by human beings, they will try to project their image or likeness – if I may use the expression of Genesis – they will want to reproduce themselves intellectually in their inventions.

If human beings want to spread in their works, and we are interested in anticipating whether the result will be good, bad or harmless, it is appropriate to take into account two great views that philosophers have formulated about human nature.

For Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the father of contractualism, “man is good by nature” and is corrupted when entering to live in society. His philosophy is what fueled the myth of the “good savage”, the belief that humans who have grown up outside of civilization are innocent and pure. This model was recreated in novels such as Tarzan of the Monkeys or The Jungle Book, where the state of nature is human life in its fullness, and integration into society is a source of frustrations.

Society, in Rousseau’s opinion, curtails the freedoms of individuals and increases inequality.

It is understandable that Rousseau distrusted the benefits of the community because his life was a sequence of failures and contradictions. A shocking detail is that he gave his own children to the hospice in the conviction – or softness – that his wife’s family could not provide them with better training, or the multiple disagreements he had not only with his detractors but also with his friends.

If we trust that the innate good disposition in man is projected in his creations, AI’s wits could also be good. An example in literature is the protagonist of Kazuo Ishiguro’s latest novel, Klara and the Sun, an automaton at the service of children, who provides company, affection and friendship, and is even willing to immolate herself if necessary for her owner.

On the other hand, for Thomas Hobbes, “man is a wolf to man” and only through the enactment of law and the monopoly of power by the state is it possible to guarantee the survival of humans. The alternative to society is disorder and even extinction.

As in the case of other philosophers, Hobbes’s thought has a historical justification. He lived through the English Civil War of 1642 and had to go into exile with some supporters of King Charles to Amsterdam, where he wrote his classic work Leviathan.

If humans have an inclination towards perversion or evil, their products will also participate in that orientation. The evil robot archetype is possibly the aforementioned Hal, who over time evolves from consummate mission-management proficiency to murderous behavior, wiping out almost the entire crew.

Hal’s behavior is alarming, especially considering that one of the key instincts of any form of intelligence, also artificial, would be to survive, and in case of conflict with other forms of life they would opt for their own subsistence. Technically, in addition, they could have more durability than fragile human beings.

There is a third view that holds that technology is morally innocuous. Robots, to begin with, are neither angels nor demons. As Daniela Rus, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab explains, “it is important that people understand that AI is nothing more than a tool. Like any other tool, it is neither inherently good nor bad. It is solely what we choose to do with it. I think we can do extraordinarily positive things with AI, but that is not a given. ”

In any case, the key to being able to speak of good or bad automata is that they enjoy genuine freedom. Without freedom there is no moral responsibility, nor can one speak properly of intentionality. With the evolution of “machine learning”, it would be expected that AI devices would have the autonomy to think and decide for themselves, and therefore to be responsible.

From the analysis of the alternative views about human nature, provided by Rousseau and Hobbes, it is possible to consider from the personal perspective, which of the orientations is the one that is systematically practiced.

I propose a test, which has to do with the legacy that you would like to leave behind in your work. When you think of succession plans for your own position, or your company, do you try to select better people than you?

* Santiago Íñiguez is president of IE University, Spain. He has a degree in Law, a Doctor of Moral, Legal and State Philosophy and a recognized Oxford student. He is the author of several books such as’ The Learning Curve: How Business Schools Are Reinventing Education ‘(2011),’ Los Nuevos Líderes Globales’, LID 2019-, and ‘In An Ideal Business: How the Ideas of 10 Female Philosophers bring Values ​​to the Workplace ‘(publication expected in 2020).

This text is an opinion column. Its content is the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the position of THE CEO.