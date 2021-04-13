Cyber ​​attacks, the main risk for the US economy

The president of the central bank of the United States, Jerome Powell, indicated that he is more concerned about the risk of a large-scale cyberattack than by another financial crisis like the one in 2008.

The risks of a crisis similar to that of 2008 with the need for bank bailouts by the government are “very, very low,” said the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS.

“The world changes. The world evolves. And the risks also change. And I would say that the risk that we monitor the most now is cyber risk, ”he said, adding that this concern is shared by multiple governments and private companies, particularly in finance.

In addition, those organizations invest more against cyberattacks, he noted.

Powell emphasized that the Federal Reserve evaluates different scenarios.

“There are scenarios where a large payment service company, for example, breaks down and the payment system cannot function. Payments cannot be completed. There are scenarios where a large financial institution would lose the ability to track the payments it is making and things like that, ”he said.

The Fed is also looking at the possibility that part or even a large part of the financial system will be paralyzed.

“We spend a lot of time, energy and money protecting ourselves from these things,” he said, noting that cyberattacks on major organizations happen “every day.”

– Digital dollar –

Powell was also asked about the possibility of creating a digital dollar, as China last month became the first global economic power to introduce a cryptocurrency.

“We believe that it is our obligation to understand (what it would be like). How would it work? What would its characteristics be? ”Powell said.

He also said the Fed is developing software, and even designing what a digital US dollar would look like, but the final decision on whether to go public will only be made once its impact is fully understood.

The dollar is “the world’s reserve currency. The dollar is so important (…) We don’t need to be the first to do this. We want to get it right. And that’s what we are going to do, ”he said.

Last October, Powell had already indicated that the United States was considering issuing its own cryptocurrency, but warned then that a full benefit and risk assessment would take time.

Creating a digital dollar could benefit the US economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview with The New York Times published on February 22.

Yellen highlighted the need for central banks to properly assess associated issues, particularly consumer protection.

As for the US economy, Powell said it is “at a turning point”: growth and jobs will accelerate in the coming months, he predicted.

However, he insisted once again that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to pose a risk.

With information from AFP