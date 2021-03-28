Cyber ​​attack on the SEPE: The deadlines for requesting benefits will not count until the service is recovered

This Tuesday all users and workers of the SEPE they were dumbfounded as the website of the service suffered a computer attack. More than 24 hours after this unforeseen event, normality has not yet been restored in the offices and networks of the Public Employment Service. Therefore, from the Ministry of Labor have announced that the deadlines for requesting benefits from the SEPE will not count as long as the management system of the agency is not fully restored from ‘cyber attack‘suffered.

This way, the period for requesting benefits will be extended by as many days as it takes for the service to return to normal.

This situation will not affect, for their part, rights of applicants for benefits and allowances, nor at job demands, which will be renewed automatically while computer problems last.

The SEPE has drawn up a list with the people who had a previous appointment assigned and are being attended by telephone and in person at the offices.

Security guarantees

The Ministry has also indicated that the computer experts of the National Cryptological Center, of the Public Service of job State (SEPE) and the General Secretariat of the Digital Administration work “tirelessly” to resolve the security incident that the SEPE has suffered.

«We want to leave out of all doubt that there has been no data theft and that the operating and management systems of the SEPE, as well as the servers, have not been damaged by the cyberattack. So, the management of payroll benefits and ERTE are not affected by the incident«, They underline from Work.

The SEPE has appreciated the collaboration of the autonomous communities that have contributed their hotlines to provide the service. “At SEPE we are working to restore the service as soon as possible and with maximum security guarantees,” they conclude.