Cyber ​​attack left 60 members of Congress without access to communication system



Congressmen were affected by a cyber attack.

A recent cyber attack left at least 60 congressmen from both parties without access to their communication systems, which they use mostly with representatives.

The objective of the attack was iConstituent, a technology provider that provides services to dozens of Chamber offices, focused on those represented.

Through the system, Congressmen can send out emails, a newsletter that allows legislators to communicate in their districtsas well as a service to track constituents’ social work, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite the flaws, the Office of the Administrative Director, which handles cybersecurity for the House of Representatives, said that “there was no impact,” and they are already working with the company to resolve the situation.

“At this time, the CAO is not aware of any impact on the Chamber’s data,” it said in a statement. “The CAO is coordinating with the affected offices supported by iConstituent and has taken steps to ensure that the attack does not affect the Chamber’s network and office data.”

It was indicated that representative Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, confirmed to Punchbowl, the first outlet to report the attack, that there was frustration among congressmen.

It is still unclear who is responsible for this latest attack in the US, although Russian “hackers” have been singled out.

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, warned that Vladimir Putin will have to answer for the ransomware attacks in the meeting that he holds next week with the president Joe biden in Geneva.

“We would prefer to have a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia. We have made it clear, ”the official said in an interview with Axios. “But we have made it equally clear that if Russia chooses to act aggressively or recklessly toward us or toward our allies and partners, we will respond.”