After confirming the conclusion of most of its series in advance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release schedule for the Arrowverse in 2020 and 2021 was released.

The CW channel announced the premieres of the series that will premiere in autumn 2020, as in January 2021, in which the end of ‘Supernatural’ and the premiere of the reboot of ‘Walker’ stand out among many others, both with Jared Padalecki.

But, in regards to the DC Comics series there are some surprises, since while confirming the arrival of the spin-off ‘Superman and Lois’ there are three Arrowverse series that are not considered.

While the release schedule of the Arrowverse in 2020 and 2021 confirms the renewal of ‘The Flash’ and ‘Batwoman’, does not show the release dates of three productions for a reason.

‘Supergirl’

The series starring Melissa Benoist reaches its sixth season, which has already been confirmed and is delayed until the middle of the season, which is expected to be in late spring-summer, in this new program, due to the pregnancy of the protagonist.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Time travelers and now facing mystical issues also revamped the series for a sixth season, but it’s also not included in the Arrowverse’s premiere schedule in 2020 and 2021, so the Waverider team will return in late spring-summer. .

‘Green Arrow and the Black Canaries’

Of the two spin-offs announced on the Arrowverse, the one who will follow up on ‘Arrow’ is the one with a very uncertain future, since after premiering its pilot episode, the protagonist Katherine McNamara has said in interviews that she does not know if the series will be performed.

In this regard, the actress only published a photograph on Instagram that says “all love. Without layers. Have an amazing day ”, in which he wears a sweatshirt that says“ love is our super power ”.

So we will have to wait for the programs to announce their new release dates and see if ‘Green Arrow and the Black Canaries’ will be canceled.