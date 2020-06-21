Former ECW superstar CW Anderson announced his retirement from wrestling

Former ECW star CW Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he is retiring from wrestling.

Anderson made his retirement announcement on his Facebook profile on June 19.

In the video, Anderson stated:

“Twenty-seven years ago, I went from being Chris Wright, a good-looking baseball player, to” nobody knows who I am “CW Anderson. I took Anderson’s name, I honored him, I did my best with him. 27 years later, I finally came to the decision that, when it comes to CW Anderson and professional wrestling, it’s all over. “ “I let CW Anderson take over Chris Wright’s life and become something I don’t know who I am or who I was”

The final words of CW Anderson. Thank you. It’s been an amazing ride. Posted by Chris Wright on Friday, June 19, 2020

Trajectory

C.W. Anderson fought on ECW from 1999 to 2001. He fought Tommy Dreamer in the final pay-off for ECW Guilty as Charged, Anderson lost to Tommy Dreamer in an “I Quit” match. During his stay at ECW, he did not win any championships.

He had several bouts in WWE at Velocity and the new ECW brand (one against CM Punk) before his dismissal in 2007.

He fought in various other promotions such as MLW, NWA 2000, Vanguard Championship Wrestling, NWA Charlotte, GSW German Stampede Wrestling, and X3 Wrestling.

One of his most recent fights was in the March 3 issue of NWA Power, where he and Caleb Konley defeated The Dawsons by winning a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance.

