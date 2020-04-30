RIO – The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) will hold judgment sessions exclusively by videoconference. The measure was regulated this Thursday, 30, and the autarchy may call new sessions, suspended since March, already in May. The virtual model should be used as long as the protection measures to deal with the covid-19 pandemic continue, restricting the agglomeration of a high number of people.

In judgments of administrative sanctioning processes by videoconference, the accused or their attorneys may register requests for oral arguments and participate by completing and submitting the form available on the CVM Portal up to three hours before the scheduled start date. Oral support may be provided during the session or by prior submission of a media file to the municipality, which will be shown at the appropriate time.

The accused, their attorneys-in-fact and all other interested parties, the latter in their exclusive capacity as listeners, will be able to follow the trial session through a link to be made available by CVM until one hour before the session.

CVM informs that if the accused wants to present memorials, he must do so by requesting the scheduling of a private hearing, to be held by video or teleconference, or by sending the documentation via digital protocol or to institutional electronic addresses, disclosed on the page of the regulatory body on the world wide web

If no accused or attorney-in-fact expresses the intention to participate in the session, it will be held in a restricted manner by the collegiate, through electronic voting, and videoconferencing will be waived.

Digital judgment sessions will be recorded. They must be called at least 15 days in advance. The results and votes will be available on the CVM Portal no later than 24 hours after the judgment.

