The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) published on Friday, 15, the rule that regulates the constitution and operation of the so-called regulatory sandbox, a kind of testing environment for innovative business models in the capital market. CVM Instruction 626 takes effect on June 1.

The participant admitted to the sandbox will receive temporary authorization to develop their innovative business model and may receive exemptions from regulatory requirements to reduce the burden of compliance with current rules. On the other hand, conditions and limits to the participant’s performance will be established, which will be monitored by CVM throughout the sandbox process.

“We hope that the sandbox in Brazil will also attract companies that, based on new technologies or the innovative use of existing technologies, produce positive results for users of products and services in the capital market, with gains for the entire market environment”, said in a note the president of the CVM, Marcelo Barbosa.

In addition to fostering innovation in the capital market, the expectation is that the sandbox will reduce the cost and time to maturity of new products, services and business models, helping to attract venture capital. The initiative also tends to increase competition between service providers and between suppliers of financial products, increasing the offer of more accessible products and financial inclusion.

“We hope to start, soon, the first process of admission of participants”, says Antonio Berwanger, superintendent of market development (SDM).

The final text of the rule has undergone some changes in relation to the draft placed in public hearing. The promotion of efficiency gains, cost reduction or expansion of the general public’s access to products and services in the securities market is no longer an autonomous criterion to characterize an innovative business model and becomes a requirement.

In addition, CVM started to demand that the innovative business model has been preliminarily validated through, for example, proof of concept or prototypes, and cannot be in a purely conceptual stage of development. The regulatory sandbox will accept foreign candidates, who will be evaluated according to the same criteria valid for Brazilian participants.

Sandbox cycles have been replaced by participant admission processes, so there is no need to completely end a cycle before new participants can join the sandbox. The autarchy included a preliminary analysis phase of the proposals received to identify any formal defects, where the proponent can present new information or clarifications.

During the period of participation, it will be possible to submit a reasoned request to expand or amend the exemptions granted, or to review the conditions, limits and safeguards established by the CVM.

The CVM page will have a section dedicated to the periodic disclosure of information regarding the progress of the regulatory sandbox, such as a description of the innovative business models being tested, frequently asked questions and statistics on proposals received, approved and rejected.

CVM Instruction 626 can be accessed at the following website: http://www.cvm.gov.br/legislacao/instrucoes/inst626.html

