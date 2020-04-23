The largest travel group in Brazil CVC announced on Thursday that it hired Itaú BBA to carry out a possible capitalization process for the company.

The company said that its finances remain solid and that the capitalization will serve to “strengthen the balance sheet for sales growth from the resumption of demand expected in the coming months”, although health officials cannot say with certainty when the Covid pandemic -19 will be quelled.

CVC also affirmed in a relevant fact to the market that the capitalization will serve to take advantage of “other potential initiatives derived from the review of the ongoing strategic plan”.

At the end of March, the company stated that its cash position at the end of last year was 365.4 million reais and that of the total debt of 1.8 billion reais, 613 million matures in November this year.

At the time, the company also announced that it would cut its employees’ working hours in half from the beginning of April and suspend all marketing investments planned for the year, in addition to renegotiating “payment terms and terms” with suppliers.

CVC did not disclose its current cash position, but stated that “it is still evaluating other measures to protect its financial situation and that most of its indebtedness matures in the medium and long terms”.

CVC’s shares accumulated a 66% drop in 2020.

