CV CCO 7 Palmas approaches the title of the Iberdrola League

04/17/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

CV CCO 7 Palmas takes advantage in the series for the title of the Iberdrola League after winning 3-1 a Feel Volley Alcobendas in the Madrid town in a match in which they broke the dominant equity of the two previous duels and added three points that put them in a very favorable position to lift the league trophy.

CV CCO 7 Palmas caresses the title. After a victory for each team in the first two matches framed in the final, the Canaries beat the home court factor to destabilize the balance (9-6).

This victory for the island team is of great importance. In case of a tie to victories in this final, the results obtained will count as a ‘regular’ league clash: The 3-0 and 3-1 add 3 points for the winner and 0 for the loser, while the 3-2 distribute 2 points for the winner and 1 for the loser.

🏆 Playoffs #LigaIberdrolaVoleibol. Third Final match. 🔛 End of the match (1-3) 1️⃣8️⃣ Feel @voleyAlcobendas

🆚

2️⃣5️⃣ CV CCO 7 Palmas Huge party of our girls👏👏 Congratulations to Alcobendas for their match, see you tomorrow. # SomosElOllympico #Voleibol – CV CCO 7 Palmas (@cvjavolimpico_) April 17, 2021

The Madrid women took the first set by a tight 25-23 after coming back from a four-point deficit (7-11). But the reaction of those in yellow was outstanding. They exhibited a great mastery of blocks and the first half, attacked with violence in their serves and finished taking the rest of the sets by 21-25, 14-25 and 18-25.

THIS SUNDAY THE CHAMPION WILL BE KNOWN

The last match of this final phase will be played this Sunday again in the pavilion Luis Buñel of Alcobendas. The Madrid women, who are seeking their first league title, need to win 3-0 or 3-1 to force a gold set. Otherwise, the Gran Canaria team will be proclaimed, for the second time in its history, the Iberdrola League champion.