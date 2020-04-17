Petrobras’ Director of Exploration and Production, Carlos Alberto Oliveira, said that the cut of 200 thousand barrels per day of production is adequate to the company’s need to face the current crisis in the industry, in which the oil price remains low levels, around US $ 20 per barrel. Even so, the company keeps evaluating the scenario daily to define the progress of operations.

According to the president, Roberto Castello Branco, it is not possible to predict the behavior of oil prices going forward. That is why the company prepared itself for the worst scenario. “Any forecast of oil prices will be pure guesswork with a high risk of error,” said Castello Branco.

According to the management of the state-owned company, currently, the production reductions are due exclusively to the drop in demand and the confrontation of the covid-19 pandemic. There are no scheduled platform shutdowns, which should be postponed to the second semester.

Pre-salt remains the focus of the company’s operations. But if there is a problem related to the disease, production units can be stopped for cleaning. Then, activity will resume, Oliveira said.

Export

The executive director of Exploration and Production at Petrobras also said that due to reduced demand in the domestic market, the company has been exporting crude oil. He informed that the company’s production reduction is analyzed daily, and that sometimes it even reduces production in pre-salt areas.

“We choose daily which production to cut, it may even be pre-salt,” he said in a webinar promoted by the company with analysts.

According to him, the production cuts take into account demand, logistics and cost reduction.

Petrobras announced that it could cut up to 200,000 barrels of oil daily, and this week announced that it hibernated 62 platforms that produce 23,000 barrels of oil daily.

Taxation

Castello Branco contested what he called the lobby of a segment of entrepreneurs the request that gasoline imports be taxed. According to him, this would have “very serious” consequences.

Taxation would help the ethanol segment that competes directly with gasoline in the automotive sector. “We are not sure that we will be able to supply with import tax,” said Castello Branco.

The Director of Gas and Refining, Anelise Lara, added that there is no fuel import, with the exception of LPG. “Our refineries are ready to supply the domestic market,” he said.

In return, the company continues to export diesel oil and marine fuel, the bunker.

At a press conference, the president of Petrobras also stated that despite declarations, “the company will not break” and that he did not ask the government for any help.