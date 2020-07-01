I love when a band gives off energy, bad milk, attitude …, it doesn’t matter the genre, it doesn’t matter if its guitarist is not able to play 1000 notes per second … what difference does it make. If that band reaches you, if that band transmits feelings to you, after all that is what it is about when we talk about music, even more so if we talk about punk, listening to this Scottish band (Edinburgh), all those feelings have been more than positive. They call themselves Motorpunk and not by chance, because if you add that hardcore British punk from Discharge, The Exploited, you add rocker and metal splashes in true Motorhead style, you already have an approach to what these Cuttin ‘Edge sounds like.

A little more than half an hour for the ten songs that make up this »DISCO DEBUT«, incredible but true, which opens with «Play It Loud» a slap, pure energy that will no longer drop throughout the album. Here there are no half measures, a thunderous rhythmic base, a raw guitar, incendiary solos, badass choirs and of course a singer (Roddy) pure attitude that will remind you (many times) of the great Lemmy, as an example «False Advice» with Roddy taking his hosts into combat, Luca’s bass fuming, and Luigi’s guitar with a more metallic air for a fast-paced song, more punk rock sounds »World Away» and »Shit Generation» with guitar solos here and there and some great choruses.

»Face Down» has a hard and wavering air, in addition the choirs seem to be taken from an English soccer field, an effect that is deadly for them… the sirens put us squarely in »Accident Emergency» where they increase the speed if possible and the Chinese drums smoke, «Genocide» is pure Rock, N Roll and it reminds us of Motorhead, fantastic melodies in »Religion«, Luigi undoubtedly knows what he is playing and gives the theme a badass air that goes with it. hair, »Only The Strong» is hard short and concise, adrenaline on the surface and to finish »How Do We Know», my favorite, here you have on the same theme the whole set of virtues of these Scottish thugs who overflow ATTITUDE by all your pores.

Sometimes it is not what you do, but rather how you do it, and these guys from Edinburgh are a breath of fresh air, a kick to the mouth and perhaps most importantly, he is more than that «ATTITUDE» and »BAD MILK »So important within this genre. Great debut album this »FACE DOWN«, you are warned.

Cuttin ‘Edge – Face Down

2020-07-01

9.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0