Cuts scheduled for this Saturday in Rosario
Due to tasks in the medium voltage network, the electricity service will be interrupted in two areas of the city
The Provincial Energy Company reports that this Saturday it will carry out renovation and maintenance tasks on the medium voltage network, to guarantee an improvement in service.
For that reason, the service will be interrupted according to the following detail:
From 8 to 16, in the area delimited by Gallegos between J. Calazanz and E. Rivero. And from 8 to 13, in the radius included by La República, P. Ávalos, J.J. Paso and Álvarez Condarco.
