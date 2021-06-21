Cuteness alert! This is how Ricky Martin celebrated Father’s Day | Instagram

A beautiful photograph frames one of the many postcards on the Instagram account of the singer Ricky Martin, her husband Jwan yosef, could not capture a better moment in the middle of the celebration of Father’s Day.

In the midst of the various snapshots that circulate on social networks on the occasion of the recent celebration of Father’s Day, Ricky Martin, would not be left behind and reappeared in a cute black and white photograph.

The “Puerto Rican star“He could not have better company than his children, with whom he was captured at a time when they enjoyed laughter and games, thus showing the great closeness and dedication of the” Puerto Rican “to his family.

That was how Jwan Yosef himself congratulated the now “nationalized Spanish”: “Happi Papi Day”, whom he labeled and to which the fans did not take long to react.

Ricky Martín “The King of Latin Pop” celebrates a fun Father’s Day with his children. Instagram

The famous singer of songs like “Fuego contra fuego”, “Livin ‘la vida loca”, “The best thing in my life is you”, “I miss you, I forget you, I love you”, among many others, appears accompanied by one of his twins as well as the only little girl in the house, Lucía Martin-Yosef, with whom he seems to play wrestling.

Photography has turned around generating various reactions and several I like adding more than 36 thousand, in addition to various comments in which they congratulated the “pop star”, as well as some others in which they highlighted how beautiful the image was and even little Lucia’s hairstyle.

Awwwww, I’m dying with this photo, Oh who combs it so cute ?, Happy Day My Love, Happy day for both of you, pointed out one of the latest publications that also included the plastic artist and father of the minors.

Words are superfluous in this recent publication in which the “king of Latin pop” is seen in a more intimate moment sharing a moment in daily life with the little ones of the house, something that was captured for posterity in a snapshot shared by Jwan Yosef, husband and father of four children with the 49-year-old famous.

Undoubtedly, if we had to name this beautiful moment, the theme of one of his greatest hits, “A medio vivir”, it would be very short since today what Enríque Martín Morales does today is live intensely fulfilling one of those who It has been one of his greatest dreams, to form a great family.

Similarly, in another of the stories that the native of San Juan Puerto Rico shared, he appears in the company of his partner Jwan Yosef, to whom he also congratulated on this day.

The moment, was captured by the photographer matthewbrookes, who should be mentioned, has witnessed other moments in the couple’s life, one of the most recent was the last issue of an Italian magazine cover for which Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef they celebrated “Pride Month”.

In the new photograph, Matthew Brookes celebrates the romantic couple for their work as parents to young Valentino, Mateo, Lucía and Ren Martin-Yosef: “Happy Father’s Day guys !!!” It can be read in the message that accompanies the artist’s publication.

Similarly, Ricky Martin himself replicated a photograph in which he appears with his own father, Mr. Enrique Martin Negroni

@ricky_martin Happy Father’s Day to Enrique Martin Negroni, the father of our Ricky … !!! wrote in the dedication strip on behalf of the Instagram user @rmeliteitalia.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef welcomed the first members of their family in 2008, the twins Matteo and Valentino, who arrived thanks to a “surrogacy”, that same year, little Lucia arrived, in 2019, Renn came to form the fourth member of the Martin-Yosef family.