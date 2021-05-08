Cute Pride Outfits 2021 – Rainbow Clothing for Pride Parade

courtesy

There is still tons of progress that needs to be made with LGBTQ + rights in the US, as well as on a global scale. After all, gay marriage only became legal across all states in America in 2015. Pride Month acknowledges the strides we’ve made and brings awareness to other important issues for the LGBTQ + community. And, of course, June is a time to publicly, loudly, and proudly celebrate love in all shapes and forms. With Pride just around the corner, there will be 30 days filled with events saluting living openly, and remembering the Stonewall uprising, which took place in New York City during June 1969 and escalated the fight for LGBTQ + rights in the United States.

If you’re interested in dressing up for the occasion, you can rep some awesome LGBTQ + owned brands or simply show your support by sporting symbolic rainbow colors (or the colors of flags representing the other groups within the greater community). And while the festivities are fun, it’s also important that allies of the LGBTQ + community stay informed and help out by donating to organizations.

Depending on where you live, IRL parades may or may not be shut down because of the pandemic. Virtual events are a great alternative, but also remember that the streets in your hometown can be a great runway and you have every right to show off your Pride-inspired ‘fit anywhere. Particularly after a grim year, it’s time to wear some color again and bring a little brightness to this world. So without further ado, here are some cute Pride outfits to wow everyone come June.

1

this bodysuit and jeans

Rainbow Stripe Ribbed Thong Bodysuit MADEWELL nordstrom.com

$ 55.00

Show your support in this colorful spaghetti strap bodysuit from Madewell. As the days get hotter and hotter, you’ll want to let those shoulders breathe and get that sun-kissed glow on them (with sun protection, of course).

two

these striped bike shorts and bra

Biker Shorts Danzy bandier.com

$ 100.00

Downright obsessed with these rainbow striped biker shorts from Danzy’s new collection. Put on the coordinating sports bra, and wear this set on its own if it’s an especially hot day.

3

these leggings and crop top

Love Sculpt Leggings, Seashell Tie Dye Spiritual Gangster amazon.com

$ 118.00

If you’re looking for comfort but still want an outfit with spirit, why not wear some pastel leggings and a matching crop top?

4

this Crop Top and jeans

FEM BOI CROP TOP Stuzo Clothing stuzoclothing.com

$ 30.00

Stuzo Clothing is a Black-, queer-, and women-owned brand creating gender-free clothing. This crop top definitely makes a statement and will look amazing with high-waisted pants.

5

this graphic sweater and jeans

Unisex What Is Love Print Sweatshirt Red fiorucci fiorucci.com

$ 170.00

Fiorucci’s “What is Love” sweater is graphic and so so cute. Wear it over some printed jeans or even a white tennis skirt, and you’ve got yourself a look.

6

this Pastel Rainbow Midi Dress

Women’s Colorblock Midi Dress English Factory amazon.com

$ 100.00

Bringing to your attention this pastel rainbow dress, so you can be as colorful as everyone else, but just in a softer, more subdued way.

7

this Rainbow PJ Set

Women’s Loungewear Peachy Party Banded Pant PJ Salvage amazon.com

$ 60.55

Remember that a day has 24 hours, which means you can still be reppin ‘your pride while you’re snoozing away at night. Besides, would this really be a 2021 fashion roundup if it didn’t include some type of loungewear? A rhetorical question, obvi.

8

this Tie-Dye Slip Dress

Tie-Dye Slip Dress DANNIJO revolve.com

$ 350.00

Slip. Silk. Rainbow. Dress. Need I say more? Yes I do. You asked for the ultimate Pride dress, and this is it. Wear it with tall white heels or some simple white sneakers to really let the dress speak for itself.

9

this Convertible Jumpsuit

Hirsuit Jump – black Otherwild otherwild.com

$ 150.00

Queer-owned brand Otherwild has blessed us with this convertible jumpsuit meant for all types of people and bodies. This suit alone can be transformed into six, yes, SIX different styles. * Adds to cart. *

10

a blazer with colorful heels

Frida Kat Maconie katmaconie.com

£ 294.00

Can we hear some applause for these shoes? These rainbow heels are EXACTLY what you need to step into Pride Month. If you’re looking for a little sophisticated look, look no further than the Kat Maconie catalog. Wear ’em with an oversized blazer or a fun mini dress, and you’re ready to hit the town.

eleven

this Pink Ruffled Skirt and Top Set

Canyon Ruffle Long Sleeve Top ZELIE FOR SHE nordstrom.com

$ 89.00

It’s the frills that are giving me all the festive vibes on this one. Walk, nay, shimmy your way through the day in this set as you celebrate all month long.

12

this sweater and Tie-Dye Biker Shorts

Milan Biker Short COTTON CITIZEN revolve.com

$ 90.00

Bike shorts have been around for a while, and they’re not * cycling * out of fashion any time soon. (Sry, had to.) I’m sure you already have them in black, gray, and beige, but do you have them in… rainbow? We suggest it’s about time you do.

13

this Striped Sweater Dress

Oversized Sweater Dress in Rainbow Knit Stripe Daisy Street us.asos.com

$ 40.80

Get yourself a sweater dress that can function all-year round, but shine extra bright during Pride Month. As we enter air-conditioning-on-blast season, make sure you have one of these in your closet to throw on.

14

these Rainbow-trimmed Shorts

French Terry Track Shorts TomboyX tomboyx.com

$ 48.00

The rainbow trim on the short and hoodie gives some contrast to an all-black ‘fit. Not to mention, TomboyX will donate a portion of proceeds to a cause of your choice with this purchase, so you can shop and give back at the same time.

fifteen

these pretty coveralls

The Essential Coverall Wildfang wildfang.com

$ 188.00

Okay, who needs this lavender onesie? Trick question, we all do. Wildfang is a women and LGTBQ + founded company that empowers women to wear whatever they want; plus, it’s constantly giving back to the community so you can feel extra good while shopping.

16

this bandana dress

Colorful Bandana Mini Dress FARM Rio shopbop.com

$ 185.00

If you don’t want to wear the rainbow literally (nothing wrong with that!), Try a printed dress featuring multiple colors in av cute bandana print.

17

this Tie-Dye Corset Top

Tito Top Kilentar kilentar.com

£ 132.14

This colorful silk corset is the fashion embodiment of the heart-eye emoji. Each piece from Kilentar is made-to-order, so you are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind look.

18

this Checkered Tank Top and shorts

Crop Top with Logo in Pastel Rainbow Checkerboard ellesse us.asos.com

$ 18.00

The days are getting hotter out there, so we understand if sweaters aren’t really at the top of your must-haves list. Enter this rainbow colored checkered tank top from Ellesse, so you can rep your pride without the annoying sweat stains.

19

this midi and bra top

Pleated Midi skirt in Rainbow Stripe Outrageous Fortune us.asos.com

$ 72.00

Next up is this striped midi skirt that would look good with any super-cropped top. Combat boots give it an edgy vibe and they’ll be comfortable if you have a day full of walking ahead of you.

twenty

this Bright Blue Rouched Set

Sanaa Jade Ombre Ruched Trousers WMNSWEAR wmnswear.com

$ 83.73

These ruched dyed trousers come complete with a matching top, for those of you who want to stun in a single bold shade rather than the full rainbow spectrum.

twenty-one

this knit tank and shorts

Mayra Top – Pink Tach Clothing lisasaysgah.com

$ 159.00

How incredibly sweet is this outfit? The knit top feels current and festive, but can be worn casually any day of the year. Pair it with colorful checkered shorts and yellow slides, and you have yourself a cute summer ensemble for Pride Month.

22

this sweater and jeans

Jacaranda Purple Kerjac Sweater Daily Paper dailypaperclothing.com

€ 132.00

Rep a little love straight on your chest with this purple and modern oversized crewneck. Throw on some flared jeans for a sophisticated twist.

2. 3

this Heart set

Mifikia

Isabel Marant carbon38.com

This set looks so incredibly comfy, and the colorful hearts on it are hard to resist. You’ll get so many compliments when you take this out for a spin.

24

this’ 70s-looking jumpsuit

Tie Dye Bodycon Flare Leg Jumpsuit LIVD coedition.com

$ 25.00

Channel all the disco vibes with this amazing flared-leg jumpsuit in a bold rainbow tie-dye print.

25

this pride tee and jeans

Pride Vintage Tee

This T-shirt with pronouns on the back is part of Levis pride collection. The company also donates annually OutRight Action International, an organization helping advance human rights for LGBTQIA + people globally.

