Cute photo that Kimberly Loaiza uploads for Father’s Day! | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza happily shared a beautiful and tender photo to commemorate this father’s day and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja also writing a message that surely fascinated his followers.

This June 20 the Father’s day, therefore several celebrities like Kimberly loaiza and JD Pantoja are celebrating, surely on Instagram you will find several dedicated publications, videos and photos of the most tender such as the one published by the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“.

Although this publication was not in his feed, but rather in his stories, it also caused great tenderness to his followers, who to date are 28.6 million followers only on Instagram.

Practically any publication that she makes on this account immediately begins to have a reaction from her fans or as she affectionately calls them “Her Linduras”, who always support her and are with her in each of her projects.

Unfortunately, it is not known what type of reaction a story may have, that type of data is only and exclusively owned by the person who shares said publication.

In this image, Kim Loaiza appears next to her husband and her two little ones, each one is holding one of her children, La Lindura Mayor holds her Mini JD as they have baptized his fans and they too, as for her husband, she has her little princess Kima.

Happy day daddy we love you, “wrote Kim.

Surely Juan de Dios should feel proud of the beautiful family that he has formed alongside the love of his life, with whom he has faced many obstacles from which each and every one of them have managed to get ahead.

Apparently in the photo shared by Kim Loaiza, the 4 are lying on his bed, perhaps without planning so much the image and simply sharing a moment of his family together as on any other day, it is more than certain that his fans are either cute or cute. Pantojitas were excited to see this image, especially because everyone looks calm, happy and extremely relaxed.

Several Internet users have dedicated themselves to congratulating Juan de Dios in their respective social media accounts, photos and tender messages have been published on Twitter by his little pantojitas who go out of their way for him and show him their love at every opportunity.

Two days ago he shared his last post on Instagram and on Twitter some fans have shared what his brother Cesar Pantoja He wrote to him, stating that he had been a father to them because from a young age he had to work to support his family, which is why JD Pantoja is so dedicated in what he does and also tends to put his family first .

Happy Father’s Day brother, you know that you are a father to us “How nice … Juan always took care of his brothers since he was little, he worked so that they would take him as an example that one can get ahead in a correct way”, wrote César Pantoja .

Whenever we talk about Juan de Dios or Kimbely there will be a forced relationship with both, not only because they are a couple but since the beginning of their careers they have always been seen together and cope with both positive and negative things.

It is expected that soon Loaiza or Pantoja himself will share content related to this special date for millions, just as it is for them also as a couple and family by their parents and grandparents.