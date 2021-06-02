cute on-ear headphones with ANC

With an elegant and subtle design, they feature active noise cancellation technology. They are available in six fun colors.

The new Code ANC from the Dutch company Fresh ‘n Rebel are ideal headphones for everyday use, both indoors and for walks with a soundtrack. The top band features soft silicone padding while the ear cushions are made from plant-based leather that optimally absorbs moisture. Available in six colors, they are over-ear type (they rest on the ears) and weigh 220 grams.

Controls

They are of a physical type. On the left ear cup is the button for ANC on / off and the USB-C charging port; on the right, the play / pause button and two more keys that serve both to increase / decrease the volume and also to advance / rewind the audio tracks. Next to it, the physical cable audio jack.

The Fresh ‘n Rebel Code ANC are foldable and do not demonstrate any water resistance.

ANC: active noise cancellation technology

It is the main outstanding feature of the Code ANC. Through it, you prevent the noise that surrounds you from entering if you are on the street, or the common noises of a house. In short, it helps eliminate distractions and focus on what is important: music.

Autonomy, charge and microphones

The Code ANC battery provides a range of up to 30 hours of playback with ANC off and 17 hours with ANC on. These helmets charge in about 2 hours via their USB-C connection. They also have integrated microphones whose task is threefold: capture ambient noise so that ANC technology attenuates it, serve as an intermediary for phone calls and invoke Siri or Google Assistant. Regarding the aforementioned hands-free mode, they have Qualcomm Clear Voice Capture technology, which eliminates ambient and background noise during telephone calls.

Gadget opines

The Fresh ‘n Rebel Code ANC have a minimalist design, clean, with a glossy finish that really suits them, because it is not excessive. Its construction and materials are good, without exaggeration; the assembly of the different components, excellent.

As we have mentioned, they are on-ear type headphones, that is, the pavilions rest on the ears. In their favor, they weigh little; against it, that passive reduction of ambient noise is what it is. Said pavilions rotate slightly to adapt to the shape of each head. And, yes, its lightness along with adequate ergonomics are two of its virtues.

We are facing headphones with a relevant ratio of audio quality to its price. Yes, they sound quite good, with an evident propensity towards (blunt) bass and more than worthy highs and mids; do not ask for a sublime reproduction but to wander they are totally effective. Because, in our opinion, they are ideal helmets for walking (not running, due to the non-resistance to sweat), urban type, and this is where their ANC function becomes important. This technology works diligently in the Code. It would do even better if they were over-ear headphones, where passive noise reduction always helps a lot. But, considering what they are, your ANC is definitely doing great. Above all, on those noises that are constant and in which the bass dominates. It is true that, with the ANC on, the sound loses a bit of clarity, but it is not a serious sin.

Its theoretical autonomy with ANC on / off has coincided almost with Prussian accuracy with that of our tests, that is, 16 and 29 hours respectively. As for the sound quality in calls, no problem in this regard, on the contrary, we listen to them well and they tell us that they listen to us very well. Of course, due to its on-ear condition, if these conversations are in noisy places … you will have to move away.

In short, here you have a well-built headphones, with a very interesting sound quality and a convincing ANC. Due to its indicative RRP, an on-ear option to take into account.

We also likeSupport for two simultaneous connections. Variety and tone of colors.We don’t like it eitherOnly a blue LED informs you of the ANC on / off status… You have to take them off to know. No transparency mode (listening to external sounds without removing the headphones). No dedicated mobile app.

99 euros (price as of February 2021)

www.freshnrebel.com