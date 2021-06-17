Cute Dorm Room Decor Ideas 2021 – Best Dorm Room Decor Essentials

Katie buckleitner

Sure, getting an education and making new friends is cool and all — but another valuable part of going to college is having your own space for the first time. Okay, maybe it’s not all your own space (hi, roommates!), But for many peeps, this is your first time living (somewhat) on your own and, thus, getting to decorate it how you want. Finally! You get to flex your interior design skill and create a sanctuary where many an essay will be conceived and lifelong friendships will be fostered. So, without further adieu, here are some dorm room decor ideas you oughta check out.

And yes (because I know you’re asking), all of these ideas are dorm room-friendly. No extreme paint jobs or prohibited kitchen appliances in this mix! Instead, you’ll find ways to level up your bed, aesthetic storage options, and tons of other ways to turn your room into the coolest one in the building. Scroll through for 20 cute college bedroom decorating ideas — and check out more dorm room essentials here. Happy decorating!

1

a cool-ass lamp

Squiggle Table Lamp With Pleated Shade HomeDecoratif etsy.com

$ 110.01

Whether you plan to use it as your desk lamp, bedside light, or both, you betcha it’ll look SO chic in your room.

two

an easy gallery wall

Classy Night In gallery wall Desenio desenio.com

$ 608.25

Gallery walls are so cool — until you realize how much brainpower is required. If you don’t have the time or patience for that, Desenio offers up dozens of cool gallery wall combos that you can buy as a set. Or if you’d rather make one yourself, you can use their neat gallery wall tool to help you design one — all without the headache.

3

a stunner of an alarm clock

Alarm Clock Loftie verishop.com

$ 149.00

Not only is this alarm clock sexy as hell (never thought I’d say that), but it also has tons of cool features that promote healthy sleep habits. We’re talking a dimmable display, a built-in nightlight, a two-phase alarm, and even playable content (like guided meditations and sleep playlists).

4

a customizable bath mat

Tile Mat – Standard Letterfolk walmart.com

$ 75.00

This vintage-inspired mat comes with a bunch of tiles so you can custom design it to your liking.

5

an aesthetic charging station

Wireless Charging Stone Einova by Eggtronic amazon.com

A wireless charging pad that looks like a pretty slab of marble? Down.

6

some flameless candles

Flameless Led Candles Yinuo Candle amazon.com

$ 26.99

Dorms typically don’t allow candles (sad), so here’s a flameless option that you can control with a handy-dandy remote.

7

luxury hotel-worthy bedding

Slumber Embroidered Stripe Percale Duvet Cover and Sham Set

Lie to me and tell me you don’t like the idea of ​​sinking into a clean, silky-smooth-feeling bed after a long day of studying.

8

a mini-fridge that’s actually cute

Retro 3.2 Cu. Ft. Mini-Fridge Frigidaire walmart.com

$ 172.50

If you’re planning on getting a mini-fridge, might as well get one that’s #aesthetic, right?

9

this rattan trash can

Rattan White Wash Waste Basket

It’s all about the details — so, yes, your trash needs to look nice, too.

10

some cool bookends

Face Bookend Vase Justina Blakeney jungalow.com

$ 98.00

I mean, those textbooks gotta go somewhere, right? Between a pair of fun bookends is the perfect place.

eleven

a cute headboard

west elm x pbdorm Cane Faux Headboard

If your dorm bed doesn’t have a headboard, add one! Trust me, your room will instantly be transformed and seem more legit.

12

a storage ottoman (or two)

Upholstered Tufted Storage Ottoman Amazon Basics amazon.com

$ 64.99

Get you some storage that doubles as seating. You’ll be grateful for ’em every time your friends come over.

13

a stylish side table

Tray Metal End Table

We! Sees it! Affordable! Furniture! This under- $ 40 option is * chef’s kiss * and perfect as a nightstand.

14

a sleek laptop stand

Acrylic Monitor Stand Homeries amazon.com

$ 28.99

Level up your desk area with a stylish monitor stand that’ll set your screen at an ergonomic height. (Your posture will thank ya for it!)

fifteen

a lil speaker

Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker Marshall amazon.com $ 149.99

$ 129.99 (13% off)

This portable speaker may be little, but she is powerful. And, not to mention, super chic!

16

a welcoming doorstop

Geo Doorstop West Elm westelm.com

$ 60.00

If you love keeping your dorm room door open (you social butterfly, you), do so with a cute doorstop that won’t cramp your style.

17

an acrylic photo frame

Small Magnetic Frame

For all those precious pics.

18

stylish storage options

Roscoe Metal Baskets

I can’t stress it enough: You’re gonna need lots of places to put things. And these gold baskets are a cool choice.

19

a cozy rug

Neva Plush Shag Area Rug

A shag rug will instantly make your room that much cozier. And what’s this? An under- $ 100 find? Score!

twenty

colorful galaxy lights

Galaxy Projector

Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just want a chill place to hang, this galaxy projector will set all the vibes.

