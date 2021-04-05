Cute bunny, Ana Cheri captivates in disguised video! | Instagram

The beauty model American Ana Cheri surprised her fans again, thanks to a flirty video in which her silhouette appeared dressed as a female conductor Bunny girl.

Ana Cheri is constant with his publications on Instagram, in his official account, he continually delights the pupil of his millions of followers who are aware of what he publishes.

So far, the fitness coach and businesswoman as well as a model and social media celebrity has 12 million 500 thousand.

Today there is strong competition from Anastasia Kvitko, Demi Rose and Lana Rhoades who are also great Internet personalities.

In the video he shared ten hours ago, he appears taking off a shirt, although his full figure is not seen, the creative model placed a sheet that reflected his shadow, when he took off his shirt, his figure showed a little.

That is when she shows a little of her later charms, which are wearing a t @ nga of thread and a white rabbit tail.

The video has more than 70 reproductions, in his description he asked his fans to leave him a bunny in the comment box if he saw his video.