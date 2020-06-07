New York, Jun 7 (. News) .- New York City is preparing for its third titanic exercise in resilience in less than 20 years after having overcome the attacks of 9/11 or the economic crisis of 2008, which exploded in the middle of Wall Street. , and tomorrow sets its sights on the start of the reopening after leaving behind the worst of a pandemic that has caused the death of more than 20,000 citizens, but … who will pay the social and economic bill for the coronavirus?

At the moment, in which it is one of the main economic engines of the United States, New Yorkers are facing an unprecedented situation that has placed the number of people without jobs in the city at 900,000, going from 3.4% of Registered unemployed in February at 14.6% in April – and more than 1.9 million jobs destroyed statewide, according to data released by the New York State Department of Labor.

HUNGER AND DEFICIT

The economic uncertainty and the destruction of employment has made more than a million people not have what to eat in the Big Apple and they depend on the free food deliveries that the city council coordinates with the help of social organizations.

Every day, New York City already delivers nearly 1.5 million meals at more than 500 points throughout the great city, mostly schools or churches, through the program called “Get Food NYC” (“Get Food in New York “), which in recent weeks has had to double to meet real demand, according to local authorities, who have already delivered more than 40 million meals since the crisis began.

A program has also been launched to pay essential expenses, such as electricity and water, to 450,000 New Yorkers and a budget line aimed at ensuring that the homes of people at risk of exclusion are air-conditioned to overcome the summer heat and avoid health problems related to high temperatures.

In addition, compared to other states in the country, New York has one of the most ambitious healthcare programs in the entire United States, with free or low-cost plans for guaranteed coverage for people without income or low incomes and who is now threatened by the long shadow of the deficit, as both the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, and the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, have admitted.

De Blasio recently warned about the financing problems facing the city and admitted that, due to the health crisis, the deficit in his administration’s public coffers had gone from $ 7.4 billion to close to $ 9 billion.

Without federal aid, he said, they would be forced to make “very painful” decisions that will affect the quality of life in the city and the capacity of the city council to provide basic services.

Cuomo has also manifested itself in this direction, especially if there is an outbreak of the virus in the autumn. “Washington must act intelligently and quickly. The state of New York has a hole of 61,000 million dollars,” asked the governor, who said that “although nobody wants to do it”, if he did not receive more resources, he would be forced to do cutbacks in essential services such as health, education, police or fire.

NON-STARTING SECTORS AND CLOSING OF MANY RESTAURANTS

Speaking to Efe, Professor Nicholas Economides, from the Stern Business School of the University of New York (NYU), foresees a slow recovery of the hospitality industry and small businesses, such as hairdressers, aesthetic centers or barber shops, since they require close contact with the client and its opening will be later, according to the calendar of phases to return to economic activity planned by the state.

In a city whose economic activity revolves mainly around the sectors most affected by virus containment measures, such as the leisure industry, restaurants, tourism or retail, Economides estimates that in the Big Apple “only successful restaurants will survive “and that around 15% or 20% will not be able to resume their activity and will be forced to close.

The NYU professor also calculates a slow recovery in tourism due to social distancing and limited capacity in some spaces for tourists, which will limit the ability of certain businesses to generate profits and force those with tighter margins to close.

On the other hand, Economides highlights that in the new normality remote work will survive especially for the “white collar” employees, those in offices, and for some university professors, who will continue to work telematically.

“I expect a recovery in two months from the reopening,” said Nicholas Economides, who recalls that the economy was in an “exceptional” state before the pandemic.

PSYCHOLOGICAL MELLA

In academic research led by the Mont Sinai Hospital Medical School in New York, psychiatrists Jonathan Depierro, Sandra Lowe and Craig Katz warn that the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions will be present in New York society for several decades of a similar to what happens after the attacks of September 11 almost 20 years later.

According to experts, the pandemic will likely lead to “high rates” of post-traumatic stress syndrome, depression and substance abuse among survivors, victims’ families, medical workers and other essential employees.

“The tremendous loss of life will invariably lead to adverse mental health effects on the population, especially the families of the victims, the health sector workers who valiantly attempted to save the sick, and that of essential personnel who continued to serve the public in front of to the invisible threat, “they point out in their conclusions.

For Depierro, Lowe and Katz, instead of the “sudden jolt of fear and horror that accompanies the September 11 attacks,” the COVID-19 pandemic will bring to their judgment a more insidious wave of “anxiety, anger and pain “as casualties increase. Therefore, they warned of the need for availability and accessibility to short and long-term mental health treatments to respond to this situation.

RACIST PANDEMIC

As if that were not enough, New York faces the start of the reopening tomorrow June 8 as one of the main focuses of the protests against police brutality and racism in the United States after the death of the African American citizen George Floyd, who died of suffocation at the hands from a Minneapolis (Minnesota) police officer while pleading with him to “let him breathe.”

This event, recurrent in American history, coincides with the high death and contagion rates recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in neighborhoods where racial minorities are concentrated, a fact that in recent days has intensified the feeling of anger and injustice between the African-American and Latino population, which denounces systemic and structural discrimination.

By district, in the Bronx the number of people with COVID-19 antibodies is 34%, according to a state sample carried out to determine the seroprevalence of the New York population, while in Brooklyn it is 29% and in Queens it is 25 %.

Morrisania and Brownsville, for example, especially vulnerable neighborhoods located in the Bronx and Brooklyn, respectively, nearly double the median number of hospitalizations in the city. On average, 27% of people living in slums in the Big Apple have generated COVID-19 antibodies. These rates contrast with those of Manhattan, at 20%, and Staten Island, at 19%, where the highest and whitest incomes live.

